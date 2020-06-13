Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

45 Accessible Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Rockrimmon
17 Units Available
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
986 sqft
Welcome To Whispering Hills The beautiful floor plans and big walk-in closets might make you fall in love with our apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Oak Hills
11 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,055
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Briargate
11 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista Grande
6 Units Available
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Garden Ranch
8 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pinon Valley
3 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,252
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Northside
30 Units Available
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1238 sqft
Overlook at Mesa Creek is a beautifully designed, new community located on North Chestnut near West Fillmore Street putting you in close proximity to the Ronald Reagan Highway.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Stratmoor Hills
20 Units Available
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1030 sqft
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Knob Hill
5 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Vista Grande
40 Units Available
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Old Colorado City
8 Units Available
The Signature At Promontory Point
380 N Limit St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,038
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
906 sqft
Convenient to I-25, Colorado College and Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult community with a 24-hour fitness center, billiards room, community BBQ and picnic areas, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Indian Heights
2 Units Available
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$840
419 sqft
Near the intersection of I-25 and West Fillmore, this residential community offers easy commuting to Colorado Springs. Units with private entries, air conditioning and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated May 28 at 06:18pm
Rustic Hills
22 Units Available
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1016 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Memorial Park
1 Unit Available
606 Placid Rd
606 Placid Road, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2160 sqft
Nice 5 bedroom home with finished basement and detached garage available now! - This is a nice 5 bedroom home with remodeled bathrooms,finished basement, large living room area both upstairs and downstairs also a fenced yard area with a nice size

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garden Ranch
1 Unit Available
4125 Madrone Way
4125 Madrone Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2400 sqft
Lovely Neighborhood and Great House To Go With It! - This home has a really spacious floor plan! The main level has a nice galley kitchen and a good size living space as well as a family room and dining area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briargate
1 Unit Available
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3101 sqft
8435 Grand Peak Summit Vw Available 07/01/20 Stunning Townhome In North Colorado Springs! Available July1st! - WOW!!! You'll fall in love the second you pull in the drive! The spacious front courtyard has plenty of room for your lawn furniture for

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trailridge
1 Unit Available
11227 Cold Creek View
11227 Cold Creek Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2320 sqft
Almost Brand NEW!! Very Nice Home!! - You are going to love love love this home! lots of high end touches. Tons of space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Village Seven
1 Unit Available
2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1
2780 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1003 sqft
Move on up to the east side of Colorado Springs. This home includes 2 beds, 1.5 bath, washer and dryer, and covered parking. Convenient to Palmer Park, shopping, dining, and Peterson AFB. Pets on owner approval.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Patty Jewett
1 Unit Available
1115 North Arcadia Street
1115 North Arcadia Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1025 sqft
Charming 1903 bungalow-style home with beautifully refinished and original hardwood floors throughout. The abundance of windows allow for natural light in the living room, dining room and kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Pikes Peak Park
1 Unit Available
3399 E. Fountain Blvd, Apt# D
3399 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with walk out deck/patio from living room, on site laundry room. Easy access to I-25, Academy Blvd, and Powers. We are located, approximately 10 minutes from downtown Colorado Springs, Ft.

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $991 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,278 for a two-bedroom. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Colorado

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Colorado Springs, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest cities in Colorado that we have data for, Denver, Longmont, and Fort Collins, where two-bedrooms go for $1,351, $1,289, and $1,181, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.2%, and -0.1%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,278 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.5% rise in Colorado Springs.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Atlanta (-0.8%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900
    Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with Pool
    Colorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly PlacesColorado Springs Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
    Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
    Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
    Pulpit RockRustic Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Arapahoe Community College