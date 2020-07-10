375 Luxury Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Pinon Valley
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1320 sqft
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
Cheyenne Hills
Bonterra Lakeside Apartments
890 Quail Lake Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bonterra Lakeside Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Anderosa
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,091
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Vista Grande
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Palmer Park
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$997
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 06:05pm
6 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
45 Units Available
Interquest
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
12 Units Available
Sundown
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Anderosa
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,526
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
11 Units Available
Park Hill
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Pleasant Valley
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
716 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wind River Place Apartments in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
Interquest
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,075
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Oak Hills
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Broadmoor
Cheyenne Creek
145 W Cheyenne Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
975 sqft
Nestled in the verdant foothills of Colorado’s stunning mountains, Cheyenne Creek Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect balance between a peaceful home and proximity to all the necessities of modern living.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
Pikes Peak Park
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$895
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.

July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,280 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    While rent prices have increased in Colorado Springs over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,280 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

