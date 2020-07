Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Cortland Grand River is a community with standards to meet your highest expectations located in Colorado Springs. Close to everything and far from expensive. Easy access to I-25, the finest shopping, brew pubs and theaters! That's the feeling you get when you live at Cortland Grand River apartment homes. We are proud to offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in our newly-renovated floor plans. Our newly-renovated homes boast designer touches such as granite or quartz countertops, wood-style flooring, all new cabinetry and fixtures plus a full-size washer & dryer. Discover your new home at Cortland Grand River! Visit us today!