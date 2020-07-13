Apartment List
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

221 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Downtown Colorado Springs
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,680
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
$
7 Units Available
Palmer Park
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
22 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,394
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wagon Trails
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Kissing Camels
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village Seven
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Eastborough
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
87 Units Available
Stratton Meadows
Sienna Place
1698 Lenmar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$869
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
840 sqft
Special! Rest of May rent free on 1x1 move in by May 15th. ½ off application and admin fees for May move ins. Ask about preleasing specials. Limited time offer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Sundown
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,177
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with newly upgraded units that have walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. BBQ area and swimming pool for residents. Close to the schools of District 11.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Pulpit Rock
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
11 Units Available
Stratmoor Hills
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,328
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Cheyenne Meadows Park. On-site playground, pool, concierge service and dog park. A 24-hour gym, hot tub and volleyball court available. Modern interiors with hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Anderosa
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Vista Grande
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Interquest
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,194
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Palmer Park
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$985
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.

July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,280 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    While rent prices have increased in Colorado Springs over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,280 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900
    Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with Pool
    Colorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Cheap PlacesColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
    Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
    Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
    Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
    Pulpit RockRustic Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
    University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
    Arapahoe Community College