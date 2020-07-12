/
/
/
park hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
241 Apartments for rent in Park Hill, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$900
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
8 Units Available
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,115
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1288 sqft
Great location, close to shopping and restaurants of Colorado Springs. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community has playground, 24-hour maintenance and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 07:24am
2 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3442 Atliantic Drive
3442 Atlantic Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1196 sqft
3442 Atliantic Drive Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE2474367)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3020 E Bijou Street Unit 4B
3020 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
881 sqft
3020 E Bijou Street # 4b - Property Id: 301255 This Condo is located in the Aspen Garden Condominiums is clean and like new * Located on the second of three floors.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3606 Venice Grove
3606 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2400 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. S/E Well-kept and clean townhome which has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3803 Venice Grove
3803 Venice Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416 Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2 car garage townhome. Walkout basement and a walkout from the living room to the deck.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
227 Fairmont Street
227 Fairmont Street, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
This large home with finished basement gives this home 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard and covered patio. Newer furnace. Washer dryer hookups in utility room.This home has been renovated after several long term tenants.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
913 Tampico Ct - 1
913 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
968 sqft
AVAILABLE May 1st! 2 BR | 1.5 BA | 1 Car Garage | Rent = $1200 Total Finished Sq.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3730 Ensenada Drive
3730 Ensenada Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2160 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhome. Home includes a large Master bath ensuite that includes soaker tub, stand in shower and granite counter-top with double vanity. The spacious and large walk-in closet is also apart of the Master Bath Suite.
Results within 1 mile of Park Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
8 Units Available
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
738 sqft
Recently renovated units boast patios and balconies. Take advantage of 24-hour, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Across the street from Mitchell High School and the shops of Citadel Crossing.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
2 Units Available
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2296 Gilpin Avenue
2296 Gilpin Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
Very well maintained end unit Townhome with 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car detached garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1360 Firefly Circle
1360 Firefly Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1560 sqft
1360 Firefly Circle Available 07/24/20 1360 Firefly Circle - Spectacular end unit 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium with finished basement with family room or bedroom, and full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4105 Solarglen Dr.
4105 Solarglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1792 sqft
4105 Solarglen Dr. Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE3797281)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Fernwood Drive
1950 Fernwood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
931 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2891212)
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, CO