Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

71 Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Colorado Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Kissing Camels
12 Units Available
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,363
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1044 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community includes a 24-hour gym and a year-round heated pool. Recently renovated, the interiors feature stainless-steel appliances, fireplaces, and walk-in closets. In northwest Colorado Springs just off I-25, easily accessible to downtown.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pinon Valley
4 Units Available
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gateway Park
22 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Skyway
12 Units Available
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$925
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Palmer Park
11 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
10 Units Available
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,510
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1130 sqft
Experience a brand-new way to live and enjoy Colorado Springs. Introducing 333 ECO, located in the heart of Downtown Colorado Springs. Thoughtful and intentionally designed, you'll discover the best urban living has to offer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Stratmoor Hills
21 Units Available
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
903 sqft
Located right by Cheyenne Meadows Park and Highway 115. Stylish homes have a dishwasher, a stainless steel refrigerator and a cooking range. Residents have use of a pool, a volleyball court and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
11 Units Available
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,765
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1107 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Mundi in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Downtown Colorado Springs
8 Units Available
Blue Dot Place
412 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,900
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
988 sqft
Welcome home to Blue Dot Place, a catalyst of the downtown Colorado Springs resurgence. Enjoy urban living minutes from numerous walking and biking trails, dining and entertainment venues, and easy access to Interstate 25.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Palmer Park
6 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Eastborough
3 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Pleasant Valley
15 Units Available
The Knolls at Sweetgrass Apartment Homes
1510 Gatehouse Cir N, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,119
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1016 sqft
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry plus fireplace and air conditioning. Community includes a 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard and business center. Offers convenient access to downtown Colorado Springs, multiple parks and I-25.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Garden Ranch
7 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Anderosa
13 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Interquest
27 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:00am
Skyway
3 Units Available
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1397 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Colorado Springs with carpeting or plank flooring. Generous closets, 9-foot high ceilings and stainless-steel appliances. Southwest of downtown Colorado Springs near I-25.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Spring Creek
17 Units Available
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Venetian Village
10 Units Available
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbine Estates
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pulpit Rock
18 Units Available
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the college facilities. In-unit amenities include hardwood floors, patios or balconies, and walk-in closets. On-site, there's an Olympic-size pool, tennis court and playground. Community located on a 33-acre nature-filled area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Garden Ranch
9 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
City Guide for Colorado Springs, CO

Situated at the base of the southern Rocky Mountains and in between a half dozen military installations, Colorado Springs is a dream location for outdoors enthusiasts, military families, and anyone looking for a home in greener pastures. The people in CO Springs are open-minded and full of southern hospitality. Apartments are very affordable for the most part, and come complete with mountain views, wide-open spaces, and all with the conveniences of a big city. Traffic, and weather are all mi...

Having trouble with Craigslist Colorado Springs? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Colorado Springs, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Colorado Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

