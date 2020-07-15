AL
/
CO
/
colorado springs
/
cheap apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:52 PM

12 Cheap Apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, CO

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 12:10 PM
28 Units Available
Village Seven
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 12:33 PM
8 Units Available
Divine Redeemer
Shannon Hills
2110 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$795
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
860 sqft
Ideally located near parks and with views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site dog park, picnic area and dog run. Spacious interiors with updated carpeting, walk-in closets and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
$
3 Units Available
Knob Hill
Pikes Place on San Miguel
3717 E San Miguel St, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$810
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
902 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Holland Park
4357 North Chestnut Street
4357 North Chestnut Street, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$810
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available move in date: July 17, 2020 Available to review July 3, 2020 Come and view this inviting 1- bedrooms, 1-bathroom located minutes away from Fillmore and I-25. Unit is on the first floor of a well-maintained 2-story building.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2404 St Paul Drive
2404 Saint Paul Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$795
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio located on top of the detached garage on the South side of Colorado Springs. Apartment comes with a washer and dryer in the unit. Located minutes from downtown, Ft. Carson, popular shopping, parks and schools.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Divine Redeemer
604 East Hills Road
604 East Hills Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
$600/month 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Approximately 550 sq ft This cute apartment is nestled in a cute neighborhood near entertainment venues and the Olympic Training Center. This unit also offers off street parking and a private entrance.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Rustic Hills
1542 E Owen Cir
1542 East Owen Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
120 sqft
One, non-smoking furnished bedroom (full bathroom - shared with one other room) in a large house.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
North End
318 E Yampa Street
318 East Yampa Street, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$600
135 sqft
This studio is perfect for minimalist living in the heart of downtown. Kitchen has no oven, and the fridge is mini. Laundry available in another section of the building. Must be able to climb stairs for access.
Results within 1 mile of Colorado Springs

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 04:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Cimarron Hills
1466 Hathaway Drive
1466 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
1 Bedroom
$625
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom apartment near Peterson AFB. Availability date is subject to change.
Results within 5 miles of Colorado Springs

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
303 North Santa Fe Avenue - 4
303 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO
Studio
$750
230 sqft
One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
207 North Santa Fe Avenue - 8
207 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO
Studio
$775
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One level living at its finest! This studio apartment is located in Fountain, CO. You will enjoy a quiet, clean and affordable place to live.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
7320 Sneffels Street A
7320 Sneffels Street, Security-Widefield, CO
1 Bedroom
$650
1700 sqft
Sneffels - Property Id: 150512 The listing is for one bedroom, in a shared house. I'm looking for a roommate. There are three people living in the house, all young professionals and quiet people.
Rent Report
Colorado Springs

July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Colorado Springs Rent Report. Colorado Springs rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Colorado Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Colorado Springs rents increased slightly over the past month

Colorado Springs rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Colorado Springs stand at $993 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,280 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Colorado Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across cities in Colorado

    While rent prices have increased in Colorado Springs over the past year, other cities across the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have fallen in 1 of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Colorado. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Thornton is the most expensive of all Colorado's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,917; of the 10 largest Colorado cities that we have data for, 6 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Denver experiencing the fastest decline (-1.2%).
    • Colorado Springs, Arvada, and Boulder have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Colorado Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Colorado Springs, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Colorado Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Colorado Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,280 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Colorado Springs' rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Colorado Springs than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Colorado Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColorado Springs 3 BedroomsColorado Springs Accessible ApartmentsColorado Springs Apartments under $900Colorado Springs Apartments with BalconyColorado Springs Apartments with GarageColorado Springs Apartments with GymColorado Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Apartments with PoolColorado Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerColorado Springs Cheap PlacesColorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Furnished ApartmentsColorado Springs Luxury PlacesColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palmer ParkVista GrandePark HillVillage SevenBriargateGarden RanchPulpit RockRustic Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado CollegeUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeArapahoe Community College