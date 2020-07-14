Cortland Powers North

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - $500
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot parking. Detached and attached garages available. Please call us for more information.
Storage Details: Extra storage space in garages