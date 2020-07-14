All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

Cortland Powers North

Open Now until 6pm
4637 Asher Heights · (678) 498-5419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Vista Grande

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-405 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 5-207 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 5-307 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,706

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 10-201 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 14-308 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,731

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Powers North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
With designer features like granite countertops and kitchen islands, our one and two-bedroom apartments brighten your everyday - from the moment you wake up to the minute you come home. Located minutes away from shopping and dining spots and major employers like St. Francis Medical Center, our community delivers you to the best of living near the heart of Colorado Springs. Whether you're hosting happy hour in your party-ready kitchen our lounging at our resort-style pool, our home features and community amenities bring your living goals to life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - $500
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Surface lot. We offer surface lot parking. Detached and attached garages available. Please call us for more information.
Storage Details: Extra storage space in garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland Powers North have any available units?
Cortland Powers North has 22 units available starting at $1,454 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Powers North have?
Some of Cortland Powers North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Powers North currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Powers North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Powers North pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Powers North is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Powers North offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Powers North offers parking.
Does Cortland Powers North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Powers North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Powers North have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Powers North has a pool.
Does Cortland Powers North have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Powers North has accessible units.
Does Cortland Powers North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Powers North has units with dishwashers.
