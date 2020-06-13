Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

204 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO

📍

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1894 Lanka Ln
1894 Lanka Lane, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home on the east side of town. Nice back fenced in patio area and a storage shed. See Video at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsuBy1IPz2i1hLZ8y-RolA5iCmbygHKtP

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1660 Peterson Rd
1660 Peterson Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1064 sqft
Ranch style home with central air, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, washer and dryer hookups. 2 car attached garage w/ large fenced backyard. Close to military bases, Falcon D-49 schools, 1,064 sq total sq ft. No pets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1163 Cree Drive
1163 Cree Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
685 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our 2 bed 1 bath lower level unit located in Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs. New paint and new carpets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7317 Campstool Drive
7317 Campstool Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1474 sqft
Springs Ranch 2-Story with Central Air - Sunny open floor plan, 2-story (no basement), with central air, gas fireplace, window coverings throughout, kitchen appliances & pantry, upstairs laundry, and mountain views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6749 Bismark Road
6749 Bismark Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Very Nice 2 bedroom townhome * Bright and open kitchen* Large living room with gas fireplace* Large Bedrooms with walk in closets* Unfinished basement for storage

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6565 Lonsdale Drive
6565 Lonsdale Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1718 sqft
ATTRACTIVE RANCH STYLE HOME IN EXCELLENT CONDITION!!! Amenities Include: Vaulted/High Ceilings In Main Level Living Areas; Central Air Conditioning; Wood Burning Fireplace; Beautiful Custom Paver Patio & Sidewalk; Master Suite Has Two Walk-In

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1480 Hathaway #G
1480 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
1 small pet only.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1236 Commanchero Drive
1236 Commanchero Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1459 sqft
Fantastic bi-level home in Cimarron Hills. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage. fully fenced yard, Hobby room or office located off of utility room.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4397 Quartzite Place
4397 Quartzite Pl, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2864 sqft
* Check out this beautiful patio home in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista! * This patio home is currently under construction- you’ll be impressed with the modern finishes!! *Walk in and be greeted with an open-concept great room, nook, and kitchen.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2237 Riverwalk Parkway
2237 Riverwalk Parkway, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
2250 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You do not have to buy the house. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3940 Ranch Bluff Court
3940 Ranch Bluff Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1837 sqft
3940 Ranch Bluff Court Available 07/10/20 3940 Ranch Bluff Court - Gorgeous home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bath and 2 car attached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
728 Endeavor Way
728 Endeavor Way, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1557 sqft
$$$ Spring Rent Special $$$ - New Build in Patriot Park - This beautiful home is BRAND NEW, and features plank vinyl flooring, carpeting in the bedrooms, and a wide-open main-level floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
5534 Timeless View
5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
2220 sqft
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7770 Mountain Laurel Dr
7770 Mountain Laurel Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2156 sqft
7770 Mountain Laurel - This is a beautiful two story home with a large kitchen/dining room combination. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a pantry and all the appliances are included. The living room is pre-wired for surround sound.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
3976 Riviera Grove, Unit 102
3976 Riviera Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1275 sqft
Ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo in Springs Ranch GATED community - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in the " Hillsboro at Springs Ranch" located at the intersection of Peterson Rd and N.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
7160 Island Mist Point
7160 Island Mist Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2323 sqft
7160 Island Mist Point Available 07/10/20 Island Mist - Springs Ranch Model Home - This 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1765 Kimberly Place
1765 Kimberly Place, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1640 sqft
Eastside Rancher - This eastside 3 bedroom Rancher is all on one level. It has 1640 Sq Ft and a wood fireplace. It also has all appliance plus a washer and dryer and central air conditioning.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2631 sqft
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive Available 07/10/20 IMMACULATE 2 STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5065 Stone Fence Drive
5065 Stone Fence Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2079 sqft
5065 Stone Fence Drive Available 07/10/20 5065 Stone Fence Drive - Beautiful two story in Stetson Ridge. This home is immaculate, open and bright.
City GuideCimarron Hills
"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been.

Houses and Apartments for Rent in Cimarron Hills

The available housing in Cimarron Hills is mostly squeezed between the Cherokee Ridge Golf Course and the World Golf and Sand Creek course. Apartments in this 16 000-resident Census-Designated place will run you about $650 for a 1 bedroom rental, or $750 per month for a 2 bedroom rental.

Rental houses in Cimarron Hills are more plentiful than apartments, and often not much more expensive to rent. It's a bit of a no-brainer for residents on a lower income - rent the bigger house for the same amount of money as a smaller but newer apartment. Nothing like feeling more grand for your money! Houses cost from $600 to $1300 to rent depending on the age of the house and what shape it has been kept in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cimarron Hills?
The average rent price for Cimarron Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,370.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cimarron Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the Cimarron Hills area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Arapahoe Community College, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Community College of Aurora. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cimarron Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cimarron Hills from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Centennial, and Littleton.

