204 Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO📍
Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been.
The available housing in Cimarron Hills is mostly squeezed between the Cherokee Ridge Golf Course and the World Golf and Sand Creek course. Apartments in this 16 000-resident Census-Designated place will run you about $650 for a 1 bedroom rental, or $750 per month for a 2 bedroom rental.
Rental houses in Cimarron Hills are more plentiful than apartments, and often not much more expensive to rent. It's a bit of a no-brainer for residents on a lower income - rent the bigger house for the same amount of money as a smaller but newer apartment. Nothing like feeling more grand for your money! Houses cost from $600 to $1300 to rent depending on the age of the house and what shape it has been kept in.