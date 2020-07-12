/
garden ranch
282 Apartments for rent in Garden Ranch, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
3 Units Available
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$904
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Windtree Apartments
2530 Paragon Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,080
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
966 sqft
Spacious apartments with nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplaces and private balconies. Enjoy the luxuries of a community with gym, pool, hot tub, sauna and a scenic view of the mountains. Walking distance to Pikes Peak Library.
2 Units Available
Union Heights
4770 Nightingale Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
913 sqft
Union Square and the Target shopping center are mere steps from this community. Residents share an onsite fitness center, jogging trails and business center at this pet-friendly property. Apartments have in-unit laundry and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
2807 Ridgeglen Ct
2807 Ridgeglen Court, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1877 sqft
Updated home on a cul-de-sac. - This is a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom 4-level home with newer carpet and vinyl. Main level has living room, kitchen and dining room. Large family room in the basement and a good sized back yard with covered patio.
1 Unit Available
2140 Picket Place
2140 Picket Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2529 sqft
2140 Picket Place Available 08/05/20 Unique 4 Bedroom in Garden Ranch! - Welcome home! * Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Garden Ranch
11 Units Available
Viridian Edge at The Park
6236 Twin Oaks Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
883 sqft
Situated on Twin Oaks Drive, these comfortable units feature a selection of amenities, including a spa, fitness center, clubhouse, and pet-friendly grounds and indoor spaces. The space also offers a community picnic area.
7 Units Available
Canyon Ranch
3688 Parkmoor Village Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
943 sqft
Community has pool, playground and on-site coinless laundry. Apartments have balconies or patios, 48-inch cabinets and dishwashers. Neighborhood has features like Palmer Park and Red Rock Canyon Open Space.
2 Units Available
Featherstone Apartments
3807 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're looking for an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, look no further than Featherstone Apartment Homes. Our community is an easy commute to many employment and educational opportunities.
14 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$970
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
8 Units Available
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
23 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,012
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
27 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$806
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
11 Units Available
Park at Palmer Apartments
3803 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$881
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
778 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Tanglewood Apartments in Colorado Springs, CO! Nestled in the heart of Colorado Springs, Tanglewood Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
2 Units Available
Austin Park
3940 Harmony Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$930
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s warm and welcoming every time you come home. Austin Park Apartment Homes offers charming apartments, amazing community amenities, and a great location.
1 Unit Available
1503 Newcastle Street
1503 Newcastle Street, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1464 sqft
1503 Newcastle Street Available 08/18/20 Lovely 4 bedroom home near UCCS available! - Split level home features an open floor plan with hardwood oak flooring throughout the upper level.
1 Unit Available
3445 Rebecca Ln Apt D
3445 Rebecca Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
879 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed 2 bath 2 story condo in the SnapFinger Wood subdivision. This first floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
4817 Sprucewood Dr
4817 Sprucewood Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1592 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tri-level corner lot home located in Vista Grande. This home is close to shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. Easy commute to military bases and UCCS.
1 Unit Available
3140 Van Teylingen Drive
3140 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1072 sqft
Ground floor Ranch condo, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 1 assigned carport parking spot. New Carpet and Paint throughout the unit. Living room, open to the dining area.
1 Unit Available
4085 Siferd Blvd.
4085 Siferd Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2494 sqft
4085 Siferd Blvd.
1 Unit Available
6313 Village Lane
6313 Village Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
588 sqft
Brand new carpet and paint in this one bedroom, one bath condo. Walk-out from bedroom to private patio and extra storage closet. Ground level unit. Updated kitchen. Right off Academy Blvd.
1 Unit Available
1582 Sausalito Drive
1582 Sausalito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1827 sqft
1582 Sausalito Drive - 3 bed, 2.5 bath Two story home - West - Country Village Place area 2 Story with no basement and built in 1986. Approx. 1,827 total and finished sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. All three bedrooms located on upper level.
1 Unit Available
1206 Westmoreland Rd
1206 Westmoreland Road, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2366 sqft
This is one great house! Ranch-style home with full basement. Comfy living room with built-in gas fireplace & upgraded carpet & window coverings. Great kitchen/dining area with hardwood floors and oak cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
3627 Mesa Grande Drive
3627 Mesa Grande Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1462 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in north east Colorado Springs. Hardwood floors through out the main level of the home. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances and white cabinets with modern fixtures.
