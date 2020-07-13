The Centre Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

The Centre is exactly what the name says, the center of it all. We are a delightful apartment home community situated in northeast Colorado Springs, Colorado. With our convenient location, we are just minutes away from unique shopping and dining, beautiful public parks, and entertainment options.

The apartment homes at The Centre blend style with comfort. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes include ceiling fans, large closets, and spacious floor plans. Select home feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. We are a pet-friendly community so make sure to bring the whole family.

Community life at The Centre is one that is full of amenities. Unwind at our shimmering swimming pool, let the little ones burn off some steam at the playground, and you can do that too at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Come and meet your neighbors at our community events. Give us a call to set up a tour of your new home today.