The Centre Apartments
The Centre Apartments

1921 E Van Buren St · (719) 299-3928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Palmer Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-08 · Avail. Jul 22

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 08-05 · Avail. Sep 4

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 02-06 · Avail. Sep 12

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-07 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 14-07 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 05-05 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Centre Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
The Centre is exactly what the name says, the center of it all. We are a delightful apartment home community situated in northeast Colorado Springs, Colorado. With our convenient location, we are just minutes away from unique shopping and dining, beautiful public parks, and entertainment options.
The apartment homes at The Centre blend style with comfort. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes include ceiling fans, large closets, and spacious floor plans. Select home feature hardwood floors and updated appliances. We are a pet-friendly community so make sure to bring the whole family.
Community life at The Centre is one that is full of amenities. Unwind at our shimmering swimming pool, let the little ones burn off some steam at the playground, and you can do that too at our state-of-the-art fitness center. Come and meet your neighbors at our community events. Give us a call to set up a tour of your new home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 Bedroom), $350 (2 Bedroom), $450 (3 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $160 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash fee of $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply, please contact the office for further pet information.
Storage Details: Storage Closet located inside apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Centre Apartments have any available units?
The Centre Apartments has 14 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does The Centre Apartments have?
Some of The Centre Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Centre Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Centre Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Centre Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Centre Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Centre Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Centre Apartments offers parking.
Does The Centre Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Centre Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Centre Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Centre Apartments has a pool.
Does The Centre Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Centre Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Centre Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Centre Apartments has units with dishwashers.
