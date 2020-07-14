All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

25 Broadmoor

25 Sommerlyn Rd · (719) 453-0837
Location

25 Sommerlyn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Broadmoor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 7-703 · Avail. Sep 9

$927

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-206 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Unit 7-702 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 11-1102 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,135

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 25 Broadmoor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
business center
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our secluded apartment community set back in mature landscaping offers high-end comfort and amenities with the convenience of nearby Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and services. Numerous parks and trails are just a short drive away. Or you can stay home and enjoy our pool/spa area and renovated fitness center. However you choose to spend your down time, 25 Broadmoor's luxury apartments will meet your needs with affordable style! Our apartment homes include updated flooring and finishes with floor to ceiling windows*. All appliances are included and we are cable and high speed internet ready. We have Air Conditioners and Ceiling fans in all of our apartment homes. Most floor plans offer large private patio/balcony. All floor plans have expansive closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions on Dogs
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage on site for $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Broadmoor have any available units?
25 Broadmoor has 4 units available starting at $927 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Broadmoor have?
Some of 25 Broadmoor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
25 Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does 25 Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, 25 Broadmoor offers parking.
Does 25 Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Broadmoor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, 25 Broadmoor has a pool.
Does 25 Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, 25 Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.
