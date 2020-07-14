Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry bbq/grill business center online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Our secluded apartment community set back in mature landscaping offers high-end comfort and amenities with the convenience of nearby Colorado Springs shops, restaurants and services. Numerous parks and trails are just a short drive away. Or you can stay home and enjoy our pool/spa area and renovated fitness center. However you choose to spend your down time, 25 Broadmoor's luxury apartments will meet your needs with affordable style! Our apartment homes include updated flooring and finishes with floor to ceiling windows*. All appliances are included and we are cable and high speed internet ready. We have Air Conditioners and Ceiling fans in all of our apartment homes. Most floor plans offer large private patio/balcony. All floor plans have expansive closets.