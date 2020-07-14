25 Broadmoor

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $38 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions on Dogs
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Additional storage on site for $25/month