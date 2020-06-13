112 Apartments for rent in Monument, CO

/
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Vistas At Jackson Creek
16112 Old Forest Pt, Monument, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1336 sqft
An upscale community near the Air Force Academy and I-25. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and granite countertops. On-site yoga, dog park, hot tub, 24-hour gym and pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16259 Windy Creek Dr
16259 Windy Creek Drive, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2630 sqft
Awesome Ranch Style Home In Jackson Creek! - This lovely home is waiting for you! The main level has an eat in kitchen and a formal dining area. The living area has a walk out to the backyard and a gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2316 Creek Valley Circle
2316 Creek Valley Circle, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2764 sqft
2316 Creek Valley Circle Available 07/15/20 PATIO HOME-RANCHER WITH FINISHED BSMT. - DO TO COVID WE CAN NOT SHOW THIS PROPERTY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
728 Saber Creek Dr
728 Saber Creek Drive, Monument, CO
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4243 sqft
6 Bed 3.5 Bath Monument Home w/AC - AVAILABLE June 12th! This is a 6 bed, 3.5 bath home located in Monument. Easy access to AFA and I-25. Home is approximately 4,243 square feet with a completed basement.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Grove
1311 Villa Grove, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1782 sqft
3 bedroom townhome in desirable Monument Villas. Maintenance-free exterior. Fully furnished. Water included. Completely refurbished home to include windows 5 years old, new roof 1 year old, new carpet, paint, appliances three years old.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1319 Paula Circle
1319 Paula Circle, Monument, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1811 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour. Copy and Paste: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4Rm9W37vdg8 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story townhome located in Monument just off I25.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
16393 Corkbark Terrace
16393 Corkbark Ter, Monument, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2978 sqft
Built in 2019-Farmhouse style with white kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator & gas cooktop, gray-toned flooring, wood plank entertainment center, linear fireplace, gas line on deck for BBQ.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15655 Blue Pearl Court
15655 Blue Pearl Ct, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3316 sqft
IMMACULATE TWO-STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Autumn Star Point
1155 Autumn Star Pt, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
1155 Autumn Star Point Available 07/01/20 Monument Townhouse... 2 Master Bedrooms, Oversized Garage...Excellent Location - Two Bedroom townhome in Monument, CO.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
147 Metcalf Lane
147 Metcalf Lane, Woodmoor, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
5068 sqft
147 Metcalf Lane Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5bdrm, 4 bath home in Monument tucked away on 1Acre - As you approach this home you will notice the beautifully landscaped front yard with stone retaining walls and mature trees.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1580 Burning Oak Way
1580 Burning Oak Way, Woodmoor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3196 sqft
Trees & Views & Privacy in Woodmoor (Monument) - Amazing, contemporary split-level home on 1-acre treed lot with views of the Front Range and Lake Woodmoor.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17025 Colonial Park Dr
17025 Colonial Park Drive, El Paso County, CO
6 Bedrooms
$4,600
Monument, CO Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17031 Blue Mist Grv
17031 Blue Mist Grv, Woodmoor, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1256 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Double Master Monument Townhome - Property Id: 248450 Beautiful Monument townhome. Double master upstairs Living room half bath and kitchen downstairs. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Tari Drive
1025 Tari Drive, El Paso County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,345
4422 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house in quiet neighborhood. Enjoy the bright open kitchen and stunning views. Master bedroom boasts a spacious attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Additional rooms are all very spacious with great light.
1 of 37
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
14480 Tierra Drive
14480 Tierra Drive, Gleneagle, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4221 sqft
Fabulous....Large....5bd Plus Office Home in D20 Northgate/Falcons Nest Area - Great location just minutes from the North Gate of the Air Force Academy with easy commutes and quick access to I-25.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
611 Blue Ridge PT
611 Blue Ridge Pt, Gleneagle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2202 sqft
What a great home! - This is a beautiful home that you will love calling home! Great open floor plan that will lead to many enjoyable days and nights in front of the fireplace watching tv or enjoying the evening outside on the patio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Interquest
11124 Cedar Glen Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1358 sqft
Welcome home to The Overlook at Interquest in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Our brand new community is conveniently located near Interstate 25 and Powers Blvd in wonderful El Paso County.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Middle Creek
14 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,319
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Interquest
25 Units Available
Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$1,234
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,362
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1135 sqft
Near Pikes Peak Community College and Schriever Air Force Base. Townhome-style apartments with private entries, gourmet kitchens and scenic views. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pet playground and complimentary coffee bar. Flexible lease terms available.
FalconView
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
$
Interquest
65 Units Available
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1821 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Talon Hill
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Trailridge
12 Units Available
Talon Hill
1640 Peregrine Vista Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,201
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1372 sqft
A range of one-, two- and three-bedroom spacious apartments at Talon Hill. Features include wood-style flooring, high ceilings and garages. Easy access to Interstate 25 for Denver commutes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Interquest
28 Units Available
Volta at Voyager
11275 Nahcolite Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,255
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1300 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! NOW OPEN! Volta at Voyager raises the bar for modern, adventurous apartment living in Colorado Springs.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
1004 Diamond Rim Drive
1004 Diamond Rim Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3200 sqft
TWO STORY WITH FINISHED BASEMENT - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Luxury Lane
218 Luxury Lane, Gleneagle, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2500 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath carefree living in Glen Eagle. Brand New Carpet - Don't miss this carefree living patio home in Glenn Eagle. close to I25 and the Air Force Academy.
