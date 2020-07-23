/
/
el paso county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
502 Apartments for rent in El Paso County, CO📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
13 Units Available
Norwood
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,420
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Pinon Valley
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,423
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between I-25 and Route 24. Recently renovated apartments have carpet, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community amenities include a garage, a pool and a hot tub. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Venetian Village
Flats at Pine Cliff
4760 Rusina Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
860 sqft
Make Your New Home at THE FLATS AT PINECLIFF These apartments in Colorado Springs, Colorado offer you a new and refreshing view of things.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Briargate
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Rockrimmon
Whispering Hills
260 Rim View Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,209
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
986 sqft
Welcome to the beautiful community of Whispering Hills. At our charming, pet-friendly community, our floor plans are uniquely designed to fit any lifestyle by offering a wide selection of one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in Colorado Springs.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Wagon Trails
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,416
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
24 Units Available
Vista Grande
Cortland Powers North
4637 Asher Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,412
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1131 sqft
Mountain views, plenty of outdoor space and resort-style comforts. Property features gourmet kitchen, guest suite, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Energy Star appliances in units. Near parks and N Powers Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
74 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,281
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,947
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
16 Units Available
Broadmoor Bluffs
Cheyenne Crossing
640 Wycliffe Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$994
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
975 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans offer modern kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and sauna. Easy access to Highway 115 and I-25.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Pulpit Rock
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1374 sqft
Cozy, pet-friendly community offers coffee bar, fire pit, game room, pool, and hot tub. Trash valet available. Elegant apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry. Close to Austin Bluffs Open Space Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
27 Units Available
Gateway Park
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Skyway
Sky at Bear Creek
864 Oxford Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
915 sqft
Welcome To Sky at Bear Creek Perhaps no location in Colorado Springs is more coveted than the beautiful and prestigious Broadmoor area. Tucked away in this neighborhood with beautiful mountain views, you'll find our newly renovated apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Briargate
La Bella Vita
4986 Amarosa Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1282 sqft
Within easy reach to N Powers Boulevard. Contemporary apartments with white granite counters and designer faux wood flooring in a gated community with an Italian villa-inspired facade. Select homes come with garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Park Hill
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,120
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Oak Hills
Eagle Ridge
830 Vindicator Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1104 sqft
Located in the prestigious Rockimmon area, these spacious units offer a variety of amenities, including gym, balcony, dishwasher, refrigerator and an optional upgrade for a designated parking space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Old Farm
Retreat at Austin Bluffs
4675 Templeton Park Cir, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1368 sqft
The Retreat at Austin Bluffs Apartment Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado provides comfortable living in the perfect location, allowing you to take advantage of all that this amazing city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Park Hill
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$860
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Vista Grande
Vista View Apartments
2811 Upper Vickers View, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
896 sqft
New construction, never lived in. Pet-friendly apartment community within walking distance of parks and shopping. Amenities include fireplaces, granite countertops, covered parking, 24-hour maintenance and W/D connections.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Skyway
Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes
929 Arcturus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
865 sqft
Tucked up against the foothills of Cheyenne Mountains, Broadmoor Park Tower Apartment Homes is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes
6633 Palace Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1067 sqft
Yorkshire Square Apartment Homes provides upscale living in the perfect uptown location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
41 Units Available
Interquest
FalconView
10691 Cadence Point, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at FalconView in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
6 Units Available
Falcon Estates
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,013
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Garden Ranch
Residence at Austin Bluffs
3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$929
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Austin Bluffs in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
12 Units Available
Spring Creek
Mountain Ridge
2605 Verde Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-25 with fantastic views. Near Fort Carson Military Base. Updates include washer and dryer hookup, walk-in closets and modern appliances. On-site pool, playground and gym provided. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the El Paso County area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Arapahoe Community College, and University of Colorado Colorado Springs. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COGreenwood Village, COGleneagle, COFountain, COMonument, COSecurity-Widefield, COCimarron Hills, COWoodmoor, CO