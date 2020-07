Champions Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets carpet dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents, virtual tours are available. Check out our commitment to you HERE.



Every apartment at Champions delivers a private outdoor space to take in the crisp mountain air, and in select models, a cozy gas fireplace will keep you warm. Elevate your lifestyle with a variety of vacation-like amenities, including an infinity-edged pool and 24-hour fitness studio. Experience the benefits of living in an active community near the mountains and uncover your best life at Champions in northeast Colorado Springs.



When you’re not hiking in the mountains, enjoy getting active at nearby Cottonwood Creek Park and Recreation Center, or get your retail fix at First and Main Town Center.