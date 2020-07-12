/
/
/
gateway park
213 Apartments for rent in Gateway Park, Colorado Springs, CO
29 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
1 Unit Available
4520 Lamplighter Cir
4520 Lamplighter Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
3 BEDROOMS TOWNHOUSE 1550 SQ FT - Property Id: 312731 EXCELLENT RENTAL LOCATION GREAT HOA TAKE CARE OF THE PROPERTY EXTREMELY WELL. CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR MILITARY BASES Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
747 Hailey Glenn View
747 Hailey Glenn Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 747 Hailey Glenn View in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2130 Bainbridge Road
2130 Bainbridge Road, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Charming Bi-level Home Available in Colorado Springs! - This bi-level home has all new flooring through out the home. Eat-in kitchen provides major appliances. Family room, bedroom, and bathroom on lower level.
1 Unit Available
1360 Firefly Circle
1360 Firefly Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1560 sqft
1360 Firefly Circle Available 07/24/20 1360 Firefly Circle - Spectacular end unit 2 or 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium with finished basement with family room or bedroom, and full bath.
1 Unit Available
4302 Hawks Lookout Ln
4302 Hawks Lookout Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1491 sqft
Great 2 bedroom townhome with centrail air. - Great 2 bedroom townhome with central air. Home has been recently remodeled. This is a must see. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4092708)
1 Unit Available
4105 Solarglen Dr.
4105 Solarglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1792 sqft
4105 Solarglen Dr. Available 08/14/20 - (RLNE3797281)
1 Unit Available
1433 Flycatcher Lane
1433 Flycatcher Lane, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1990 sqft
**Photos and 3D Virtual Tour Coming Soon** Beautiful style 2 story home with detach 2 car garage and a relaxing front porch to take in the nice Colorado Springs evenings.
1 Unit Available
524 Prairie Star Circle
524 Prairie Star Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1603 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 story home with large fenced in backyard and deck. Main level has a large and bright living room with bamboo flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
4351 Hawks Lookout
4351 Hawks Lookout Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
836 sqft
4351 Hawks Lookout Available 08/07/20 1st Floor 2 Bedroom in a Gated Community! - * Fresh 2 bedroom condo located in the Hunting Meadows community! * Bright and open living area with a gas burning fireplace * Spacious and open kitchen area boasting
1 Unit Available
4965 Ivor Dr
4965 Ivor Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom, 1 bath located near S. Powers and Airport. Home is 816 square feet, built in 1980, and located in School District 2. Home has a large fenced in yard but no AC. Washer and dryer hook ups.
Results within 1 mile of Gateway Park
4 Units Available
Village At Lionstone
255 Lionstone Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$825
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
970 sqft
Well-appointed units with ceiling fans, coat closets, pass-through kitchens, multiple walk-in closets and double sinks with vanity lighting. In a quiet setting near Maplewood Elementary School.
2 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
3030 E Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
Friendly residence with swimming and wading pools, outdoor grill and courtyard for entertaining, and playground for kids. One and two-bedroom units with well-equipped kitchens and private balconies. Close to I-25.
4 Units Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$905
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
985 sqft
A modern community featuring homes with full-size washers and dryers, a wood-burning fireplace, and faux wood floors. On-site park-like setting. Minutes from Mission Trace and the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center.
1 Unit Available
4831 Harrier Ridge Dr
4831 Harrier Ridge Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1520 sqft
Nice town home with easy access to Ft. Carson features central air conditioning, 5 piece master bathroom, small fenced yard, and a 2 car detached garage! Unit includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer. 1,520 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
447 Ellers Grove
447 Ellers Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
Come see our 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse which conveniently located about 10 minutes from Peterson Air Force Base and is near shopping, schools, and parks/playgrounds.
1 Unit Available
4042 Baytown Drive
4042 Baytown Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1540 sqft
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bath townhouse in Sunstone Townhome Complex. Mature landscaping throughout the complex with maintenance provided by the HOA community including snow removal. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3125 Wild Peregrine View
3125 Wild Peregrine View, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Canyon Springs at Soaring Eagles community. This 2 story home has an open main level floor plan with laminate floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
941 Tampico Ct
941 Tampico Court, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Condo has been updated completely. All appliances including furnace, central A/C, water heater and high efficiency front load washer and dryer are just over a year old.
1 Unit Available
3264 Galleria Terrace
3264 Galleria Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1148 sqft
This lovely home is located in the Pinehurst neighborhood which is close to military bases, shopping centers & restaurants! The exterior of this home features a nice 1 car attached garage, a covered entryway to the front door, and RV parking is
1 Unit Available
4584 Newton Drive
4584 Newton Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1036 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. No obligation to purchase the home. Cute home with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, newer roof and exterior paint. This listing has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with newer vinyl windows.
1 Unit Available
2562 Astrozon Circle
2562 Astrozon Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Pikes Peak Park Sub 4 Plex - 50% off the first month!!! 12 month lease with 12th month FREE! 4 plex, main floor unit that has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Full kitchen with all the appliances. Full size washer and dryer. New carpet and paint.
1 Unit Available
3095 Harpy Grove
3095 Harpy Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
3095 Harpy Grove - 2 Story built in 2014. Approx. 1,561 total sq ft. Includes kitchen appliances. Brand new townhome. All three bedrooms located on upper level. Two full baths on upper level and 1/2 bath on main level.