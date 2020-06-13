/
128 Apartments for rent in Fountain, CO📍
22 Units Available
Mesa Ridge
7765 Pitcher Pt, Fountain, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1264 sqft
A higher standard of apartment home living is waiting for you at Mesa Ridge Apartments in Fountain, Colorado on the southern edge of Colorado Springs. Beauty and convenience combine at Mesa Ridge Apartments, placing everything you need within reach.
1 Unit Available
10515 Country Park Point
10515 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1292 sqft
10515 Country Park Point Available 07/10/20 10515 Country Park Point - This townhouse features spacious eat-in kitchen with island. Updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space and newer white appliances including over the range microwave.
1 Unit Available
10535 Country Park Point
10535 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
10535 Country Park Point Available 07/01/20 10535 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 Unit Available
2108 El Camino Meseta
2108 El Camino Meseta, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1687 sqft
2108 El Camino Meseta Available 07/07/20 2 Car Garage, Large Yard, Close to Fort Carson- 2108 El Camino Meseta - Broadmoor Buffs Realty requires tenants to have FICO credit scores of 640 or higher and combined monthly gross income equal or greater
1 Unit Available
10574 Country Park Point
10574 Country Park Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1306 sqft
10574 Country Park Point - Nice 2 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in quiet neighborhood near Ft. Carson.-less than 10 min away. Built in 2005, this home is 1306 S.F.
1 Unit Available
7475 Countryside Grove
7475 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1290 sqft
7475 Countryside Grove - 12 - 24 MONTHS BUILT 2009 GROUP 2 Contemporary 2 story townhome. 2 bedroom each with a full bathroom. central air. 2 parking spaces. New interior paint, carpet (2019) Near Ftn / Ft.
1 Unit Available
8330 Hurley Dr
8330 Hurley Drive, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2821 sqft
8330 Hurley Dr Available 06/22/20 Single Family Home For Rent in Country Crossing, Fountain - Stunning single-family home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and 3 attached garages close to amenities.
1 Unit Available
8184 Campground Drive
8184 Campground Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2823 sqft
8184 Campground Drive Available 07/01/20 Well maintained home with Mountain Views - Well maintained 2 Story home in Cumberland Green. As you enter you notice the open concept floor plan.
1 Unit Available
950 Winebrook Way
950 Winebrook Way, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2243 sqft
950 Winebrook Way Available 07/01/20 Recently remodeled home close to everything - Well maintained home featuring 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. As you enter you notice the open concept layout that leads to large living room with gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
508 Turf Trail Place
508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1044 sqft
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
7834 Treehouse Ter
7834 Treehouse Trail, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4006 sqft
Light and Bright and like new! Immaculate condition! Main living area open to the formal dining area.
1 Unit Available
9415 Fence Post Court
9415 Fence Post Court, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1302 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Desirable 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage, within minutes from Ft. Carson. Both bedrooms have adjoining bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
8439 Shadow Run Lane
8439 Shadowrun Lane, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,930
2209 sqft
Charming home located in Cross Creek in Fountain* Just minutes away from all the shopping and restaurant amenities you need and less than 5 minutes from Gate 20 on Fort Carson* Fountain Creek Nature Park is down the road as well.
1 Unit Available
7476 Sandy Springs Point
7476 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1625 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19 NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS, CONTACT US FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. 719-559-8416. Come view our Townhome only minutes from Ft. Carson. The end unit townhome is 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 2 car garage, in great condition.
1 Unit Available
6784 Ventana Lane
6784 Ventana Lane, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1598 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Fountain! Great yard on a huge corner lot! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
7363 Countryside Grove
7363 Country Side Grv, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1507 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bathroom. New flooring, appliances, carpet, paint & so much more. Spacious kitchen with eat in space & walk out to yard. Dog friendly. A MUST SEE!
1 Unit Available
2169 McCleary Ln
2169 Mccleary Lane, Fountain, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2384 sqft
Fantastic, roomy, 2384 square foot home near bases! This home has a 2 car garage, finished basement, fireplace, and more. Pets allowed, subject to approval. Due to COVID-19 concerns we will not be conducting in person showings at this time.
1 Unit Available
7512 Sandy Springs Point
7512 Sandy Springs Point, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1625 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change. Additional monthly filter fee applies.
1 Unit Available
11081 Buckhead Place
11081 Buckhead Pl, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1676 sqft
Walk the layout, room by room, from any device with our 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EfoRJcxh8Qh Don't miss out on this charming new home located in Fountain.
1 Unit Available
7565 Barn Owl Drive
7565 Barn Owl Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1787 sqft
Nice 4 bed 3.5 bath near Fort Carson. Availability date is subject to change.
1 Unit Available
809 Daffodil Street
809 Daffodil Street, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2620 sqft
4 bedroom very clean home just minutes to Fort Carson and walking distance to schools. Updated interior with new flooring, interior paint and more! Large fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
7806 Stockton Drive
7806 Stoskton Drive, Fountain, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2490 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on Corner Lot w/3 car garage & Side Service Door. 10X26 Covered Patio, 4 bedrooms and bonus upstairs lounge area.. Office is on the Main Level. Walk-in master closet and upstairs laundry room.
1 Unit Available
6679 Provincial Drive
6679 Provincial Dr, Fountain, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newly Updated 2 Full Bedroom, 1 full bathroom MOVE IN READY home in highly sought after Fountain! This extra spacious two story home is located in a fourplex on a large corner lot.
1 Unit Available
222 Lark St
222 Lark Street, Fountain, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1750 sqft
Nicely done and ready to move in! - This lovely 3 bedroom home (could be 4) is really nice and ready for you! Kitchen has been remodeled, windows are newer, paint and carpet are newer, it's got a great fenced yard and backs up to a nicely
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fountain rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Fountain area include University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and Colorado College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fountain from include Colorado Springs, Parker, Castle Rock, Pueblo, and Monument.