Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17172 E Ford Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17172 E Ford Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17172 E Ford Dr
17172 East Ford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17172 East Ford Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Adorable Loft Style One Bedroom Condo Steps from Buckley AFB - One Loft Style Bedroom
Beautiful Wood Accents
Great Fireplace
Good Sized Kitchen
Washer/Dryer
Balcony off Bedroom
Newer Stove
Newer Paint
Backs to Greenbelt
Convenient Location
Ceiling Fans
Skylights
Vaulted Ceilings
(RLNE2317675)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have any available units?
17172 E Ford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17172 E Ford Dr have?
Some of 17172 E Ford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17172 E Ford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17172 E Ford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17172 E Ford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr offer parking?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17172 E Ford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have a pool?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have accessible units?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College