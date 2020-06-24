All apartments in Aurora
17172 E Ford Dr
17172 E Ford Dr

17172 East Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17172 East Ford Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Adorable Loft Style One Bedroom Condo Steps from Buckley AFB - One Loft Style Bedroom
Beautiful Wood Accents
Great Fireplace
Good Sized Kitchen
Washer/Dryer
Balcony off Bedroom
Newer Stove
Newer Paint
Backs to Greenbelt
Convenient Location
Ceiling Fans
Skylights
Vaulted Ceilings

(RLNE2317675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17172 E Ford Dr have any available units?
17172 E Ford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17172 E Ford Dr have?
Some of 17172 E Ford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17172 E Ford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17172 E Ford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17172 E Ford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr offer parking?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17172 E Ford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have a pool?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have accessible units?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17172 E Ford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 17172 E Ford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
