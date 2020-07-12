/
/
/
tollgate overlook
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Tollgate Overlook, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
958 sqft
Apartments are located near the Toll Gate Creek Trail. The complex has its own basketball court. Relax by the fireplace or on a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
Glen at the Park
490 S Joplin St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
850 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths and mature trees. Sprawling swimming pool with a sundeck and lounge chairs. Community blog to keep residents abreast of local news and events. Minutes from I-225.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,314
1306 sqft
Property surround with views of the Rocky Mountains. Everything is easily accessible since they are close to several grocery and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1218 sqft
Walking distance from Aurora Town Center Mall, H&M, Macy's, and many others. Very secure gated community. Newly updated pool and fitness center. Modern units come with washer/dryers and huge bathrooms. Pet-friendly with all pet sizes accepted.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
900 S. Walden Way, #204
900 South Walden Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
900 S. Walden Way, #204 Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Condo In Foxdale Near Buckley AFB - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this well-appointed 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Condo in Foxdale.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18063 E. Ohio Ave. #103
18063 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1177 sqft
COME ON HOME ON OHIO** 3 Bed 2 Bath with a community pool - Come see this large 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! This is a main floor unit that backs to the open space of the community.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18013 e Ohio ave
18013 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1177 sqft
Available 08/06/20 3 bed condo - Property Id: 301342 Nice second floor condo with new windows mountain views stainless appliances fireplace washer dryer and newer furnace and low maintenance flooring in living room and kitchen lots of parking in
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18031 E Kentucky Ave Unit 202
18031 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1177 sqft
Robinwood Condo - Near Buckley AFB - This great condo is located near Buckley Air Force Base, just about half way between the Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202
18155 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1177 sqft
18155 E. Ohio Ave. #202 Available 08/09/20 COMING SOON Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath Condo available Aug. 9th - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath 2nd level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Tollgate Overlook
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
461 S Nucla St
461 S Nucla St, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
Brand New 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 289217 This is a brand new 2020 home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Laminated wood floor on the main floor carpet upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
815 S Joplin Cir
815 South Joplin Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1946 sqft
815 S Joplin Cir Available 07/15/20 Large 2 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage townhome - This large townhome has a family room w/vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, 2nd floor balcony, kitchen and 1/2 bath and laundry on the main floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
855 S. Kalispell #102
855 South Kalispell Circle, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1029 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with 9 foot ceilings! - You will be proud to call this condo your home and the envy of your family and friends ! *Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 Baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
16793 East Virginia Avenue
16793 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
This gorgeous NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,700 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, an island, and a pantry for extra storage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
427 South Memphis Way
427 South Memphis Way, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
* Condo features new laminate flooring in the entire unit, newer paint. * Large family room with newer fireplace and dining area. * Kitchen with renovated cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring. * Central AC.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1558 South Laredo Court
1558 South Laredo Court, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please use email link for showing appointments.This two bedroom, 1.5 bath, home has recently been painted and had had new carpet and vinyl installed.There is an additional basement room with bath that can be used as a study or perhaps a bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16206 E. Alaska Place #E
16206 East Alaska Place, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
16206 E. Alaska Place #E Available 07/28/20 VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED, TWO STORY TOWNHOME, VAULTED CEILINGS, REMODELED KITCHEN! - 12 Month Lease (through 7/31/21) Tenants pay separately metered gas and electric.
1 of 12
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
1254 South Zeno Way
1254 South Zeno Way, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1294 sqft
When you move into this beautiful new townhouse in Quail Run, you are moving into a lifestyle… not just a place to live.
1 of 12
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
1785 S. Pitkin Street #A
1785 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
Great 2 Bed, 2 Bath Grnd Level Condo! - Great 2 bed 2 bath ground level condo at Brittany Highlands.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1466 S Norfolk Ct
1466 South Norfolk Court, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2361 sqft
COMING SOON!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom ranch house in Aurora.
Results within 5 miles of Tollgate Overlook
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
56 Units Available
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1380 sqft
Extra conveniences like emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and option for credit card payments. Modern fitness center with bouldering wall. Grassy courtyards with barbeque areas. Walk to Horseshoe Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
19 Units Available
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to E. Hampden Ave in Aurora, CO. Recently upgraded pet-friendly residences feature wood flooring, private patios, French windows and walk-in closets in a community with on-site laundry, hot tub, garage, gym and BBQ space.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,380
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1276 sqft
The recently renovated apartments have as many conveniences inside as out! Enjoy on-site swimming pool, media room, clubhouse and business center. Each residence features a high-end kitchen, in-unit laundry, and fireplace in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,026
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
964 sqft
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
47 Units Available
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St, Aurora, CO
Studio
$1,245
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1411 sqft
Spacious kitchens with generous counter and storage space. Fitness room and yoga/pilates room. Resort-style pool with lap lane. Five minutes to I-225.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, COCherry Creek, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, COGlendale, CO