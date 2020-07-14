All apartments in Aurora
Del Arte Townhomes

11135 E Alameda Ave · (720) 541-9084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Del Arte Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Del Arte Townhomes redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Aurora, CO. With one- and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. Our location in Aurora, Colorado, offers our residents quick-access routes to various locations, including great shopping and lively entertainment, through major highways and interstates. Interior upgrades, fully equipped appliances, extra storage space, and private parking are but a few of the great features you'll find when you move into Del Arte Townhomes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Del Arte Townhomes have any available units?
Del Arte Townhomes has a unit available for $1,565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Del Arte Townhomes have?
Some of Del Arte Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Del Arte Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Del Arte Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Del Arte Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Del Arte Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes offers parking.
Does Del Arte Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Del Arte Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes has a pool.
Does Del Arte Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Del Arte Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Del Arte Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
