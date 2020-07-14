Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving yoga

Del Arte Townhomes redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Aurora, CO. With one- and two-bedroom options to choose from, you'll find exactly what you need to support your lifestyle. Our location in Aurora, Colorado, offers our residents quick-access routes to various locations, including great shopping and lively entertainment, through major highways and interstates. Interior upgrades, fully equipped appliances, extra storage space, and private parking are but a few of the great features you'll find when you move into Del Arte Townhomes.