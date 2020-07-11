All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Retreat at Fitzsimons

13700 East 5th Circle · (702) 710-7522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13700 East 5th Circle, Aurora, CO 80011
Lynn Knoll

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-207 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 02-206 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 07-103 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-105 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 13-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 11-204 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Fitzsimons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle. Aurora, CO is a thriving place to set up camp, boasting unparalleled natural beauty, culture, and sophistication with convenient access to the greater Denver area. From our modern fitness center to our expansive swimming pool, our gorgeous apartments in Aurora offer the ideal setting to enjoy the mile-high city. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300, $400
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: 160lbs combined, ferrets, rabbits
Dogs
restrictions: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, Bull Terrier, Chow-Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, German Shepherd, Pit Bull (American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Shar Pei, Siberian Husky, and purebreds or mixes with these breeds, 160lbs combined
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25 per month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Retreat at Fitzsimons have any available units?
Retreat at Fitzsimons has 18 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Fitzsimons have?
Some of Retreat at Fitzsimons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Fitzsimons currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Fitzsimons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Fitzsimons pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Fitzsimons is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Fitzsimons offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Fitzsimons offers parking.
Does Retreat at Fitzsimons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Fitzsimons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Fitzsimons have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Fitzsimons has a pool.
Does Retreat at Fitzsimons have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Fitzsimons does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Fitzsimons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Fitzsimons has units with dishwashers.

