Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage carport coffee bar dog park fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe

Welcome to Retreat at Fitzsimons, a newly-renovated apartment community in Aurora, Colorado. Our gorgeous one- and two-bedroom Aurora, CO apartments are the ideal complement for your active and stylish lifestyle. Aurora, CO is a thriving place to set up camp, boasting unparalleled natural beauty, culture, and sophistication with convenient access to the greater Denver area. From our modern fitness center to our expansive swimming pool, our gorgeous apartments in Aurora offer the ideal setting to enjoy the mile-high city. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!