Aurora, CO
/
11722 E Cedar Ave
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11722 E Cedar Ave
11722 East Cedar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
11722 East Cedar Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful renovated Townhouse - Property Id: 114576
Updated 2 Br 1 bath condo. 2 car garage, washer and dryer included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114576
Property Id 114576
(RLNE4835667)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave have any available units?
11722 E Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11722 E Cedar Ave have?
Some of 11722 E Cedar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11722 E Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11722 E Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 E Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11722 E Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11722 E Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11722 E Cedar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 11722 E Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 11722 E Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 E Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11722 E Cedar Ave has units with dishwashers.
