Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed conference room dog grooming area key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Springs at Eagle Bend in Aurora, Colorado, offers community amenities and in-home conveniences that make for an enjoyable modern lifestyle. A selection of studio, one, two, and three bedroom layouts are available, and each of our townhome-style apartments provides ground-level private entries. Inside, you will have all the essentials, with an in-home washer and dryer, and a full set of energy-efficient appliances, including a dishwasher. Architectural features that set the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Eagle Bend apart include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. The community at Springs at Eagle Bend is pet-friendly, and we have a professional on-site team to help you with anything you need. You can enjoy on-site comforts, such as an outdoor swimming pool, a fenced dog park, a recycling center, and a clubhouse.