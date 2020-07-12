/
/
/
highline villages
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM
274 Apartments for rent in Highline Villages, Aurora, CO
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1000 sqft
These recently renovated apartments feature birch cabinetry and brushed-nickel fixtures. Cats are allowed, as are dogs, which can be walked at nearby Expo Park. The complex has a gym, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,565
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-2 bedroom townhomes. Features a private garage, personal washer/dryer, and access to scenic parks and trails, like the Aurora State Park and High Line Canal Trail. Near great schools and shopping/dining areas.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
14 Units Available
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1400 sqft
Recently renovated residences that boast open, airy floor plans and private outdoor space, amid a community that features a gym, swimming pool, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Practice your game at the on-site tennis and volleyball courts!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
84 Nome Way - C, Unit C
84 Nome Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Great family townhome in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to trail system and parks*new paint*new carpet*new flooring*Attached garage, fireplace, W/D in unit! Located close to I-225 with a park across the street.
Results within 1 mile of Highline Villages
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1393 sqft
Located between Expo Park and Ben Bezoff Park. Close to Fat Boys Bar Grill, Captain D's, Megenagna, BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, and more. Homey units and their residents have access to the swimming pool and monthly social events.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
$
12 Units Available
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,461
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,326
1361 sqft
Avia Lowry is your gateway to all the best of the metro area. Providing easy access to major commuting routes and upscale amenities when you return home after a busy day, our boutique community offers everything you are looking for.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
17 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1251 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
13 Units Available
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St, Aurora, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
845 sqft
All units feature electric powered kitchens and A/C. Pools with a jacuzzi and a fitness center are conveniently found on-site. Residents have nearby access to the Cherry Creek schools and many food options, such as Costco, Sprout Farmers Market, and many others.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$995
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
690 sqft
Modern, clean and smoke-free units that have all been recently upgraded. These pet-friendly properties offer some of the latest amenities, including on-site laundry, an internet cafe, pool, parking, billiards and 24-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave, Aurora, CO
Studio
$898
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
852 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Expo, a welcoming community of studio, one, and two-bedroom Aurora, Colorado apartments for rent. Conveniently located near I-225 and the light rail, your home will provide quick and easy access to everywhere you need to be.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$960
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
859 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and spacious bathtub. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, a playground and pool. Near Canterbury Park. Easy access to I-225.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,139
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
805 sqft
It is time that your search for Aurora apartments came to an end at Trailpoint on Highline.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10762 E Exposition Ave Apt 136
10762 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
761 sqft
Upgraded condo for rent with new paint and new hardwood floor in the High Hollows Condos! Here you are close to shopping, restaurants, parks and within walking distance to the elementary school. This condo comes with all appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 S Ironton St 108
1011 South Ironton Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
2 Bed Condo in a Central area - Property Id: 306440 A secured entry 2 bed room condo located centrally in Aurora right across from a big box center right across the road.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 South Clinton Street #1C
750 S Clinton St, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
870 sqft
750 South Clinton Street #1C Available 07/15/20 Wonderful 2 Bed Condo Available to Rent in Windsor Gardens 55+ Community!! - This large 2 bed/1 bath corner unit condo is available to rent NOW in the desirable Windsor Gardens 55+ active adult living
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11295 E 6th Pl
11295 East 6th Place, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2364 sqft
*** AVAILABLE AUGUST 12TH! *** Beautiful and well maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
140 E Del Mar Circle
140 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
762 sqft
About Park 146 WELCOME HOME TO PARK146 APARTMENT HOMES! Discover sophisticated, affordable residential living just minutes from the UCHealth and Anschutz Medical Campus.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
10150 East Virginia Avenue
10150 E Virginia Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
971 sqft
This cozy ranch-style condo has 969 square feet of living space, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a full living room! The kitchen is complete with a breakfast nook, a spacious pantry, an island and all appliances, including a refrigerator, stove,
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11296 E. Dakota Avenue
11296 East Dakota Avenue, Aurora, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1610 sqft
11296 E. Dakota Avenue Available 08/03/20 4 Bed 2 Bath In the Cherry Creek School District - Welcome To This Amazing Home In The Queensborough Subdivision In The Cherry Creek School District.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10702 E. Exposition Ave. #304 Arapahoe County
10702 East Exposition Avenue, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
761 sqft
* 2 bed, Great location off Havana and Exposition with lots of amenities such as club house and washer/dryer in complex and Cherry Creek Schools.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
1010 South Newark South
1010 South Newark Street, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1224 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car attached garage located in the award winning Cherry Creek school district! The main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, spacious eating
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Hanover St.
906 Hanover Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
852 sqft
906 Hanover St. Available 08/07/20 906 Hanover St - This light & bright 3 bedroom charmer is just right for you! Lots of windows make it especially cheery. You'll love the wood floors.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Lima Street
935 Lima Street, Aurora, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1108 sqft
This Won't Last Long! 3 Bed, 1 Bath House With Fenced In Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Aaron - 502-807-4043 aaron.levitt@realatlas.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
79 W Del Mar Cir
79 Del Mar Cir, Aurora, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath 800 sq ft home is available soon! Located blocks from schools, parks and shopping. Quick access to highways and public transportation. Owners pays water and trash. Tenant responsible for Gas, Electricity, and Lawn Maintenance.
