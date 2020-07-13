All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like Centro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
Centro
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Centro

Open Now until 6pm
10901 E Garden Dr · (720) 399-6074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Village East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO 80012
Village East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-303 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 5-111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 6-309 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-308 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,812

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 7-208 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,837

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 2-301 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,992

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-307 · Avail. Sep 17

$2,110

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Centro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Situated in the Village East Neighborhood on Havana Street district, Centro is the ideal place to come home to. Just minutes from the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and Lowry, this garden-style apartment community is accented with open-air plazas, beautiful green spaces and amenities you won’t be able to live without. Don’t worry about having to go far for shopping and dining; an abundance of stores and restaurants are within walking distance. Plus, we’re in the Cherry Creek School District, one of the highest-achieving school districts in the state. Centro offers one, two and three bedroom floor plans, and custom two-level townhome-style apartments with attached garages. Our apartment homes boast eco-friendly designs accented by elevated finishes, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring. Centro residents enjoy our community amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool, fire pits and grilling stations. Come home to Centro.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached garage: $85/month; Attached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month (6x8)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centro have any available units?
Centro has 17 units available starting at $1,328 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Centro have?
Some of Centro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centro currently offering any rent specials?
Centro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centro pet-friendly?
Yes, Centro is pet friendly.
Does Centro offer parking?
Yes, Centro offers parking.
Does Centro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Centro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Centro have a pool?
Yes, Centro has a pool.
Does Centro have accessible units?
No, Centro does not have accessible units.
Does Centro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centro has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Centro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity