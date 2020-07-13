Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments hot tub online portal

Situated in the Village East Neighborhood on Havana Street district, Centro is the ideal place to come home to. Just minutes from the Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek and Lowry, this garden-style apartment community is accented with open-air plazas, beautiful green spaces and amenities you won’t be able to live without. Don’t worry about having to go far for shopping and dining; an abundance of stores and restaurants are within walking distance. Plus, we’re in the Cherry Creek School District, one of the highest-achieving school districts in the state. Centro offers one, two and three bedroom floor plans, and custom two-level townhome-style apartments with attached garages. Our apartment homes boast eco-friendly designs accented by elevated finishes, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and wood-style flooring. Centro residents enjoy our community amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool, fire pits and grilling stations. Come home to Centro.