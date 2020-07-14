Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse new construction playground pool table

Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Large kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, as well as a separate dining area. Community amenities include a clubhouse lounge, and outdoor wading pool.



You're near Auroras City Center, walking distance to a Light Rail Station and close to I-225 and Alameda Ave. It's quick and easy access to the Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Cherry Creek.



