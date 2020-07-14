All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:02 PM

Village at City Center

14902 East Gill Avenue · (715) 227-8193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14902 East Gill Avenue, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14953-B · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Unit 14903-A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

Unit 14895-B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1383 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 671-A · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Unit 14952-A · Avail. Jul 28

$2,015

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1753 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at City Center.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
new construction
playground
pool table
Village at City Center offers spacious 2- or 3-bedroom townhomes with contemporary, urban-style stucco exterior. Each townhome comes with its own outdoor deck, an attached, two-car tandem-style garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Large kitchens feature granite countertops, stainless appliances, dishwasher and microwave, as well as a separate dining area. Community amenities include a clubhouse lounge, and outdoor wading pool.\n\nYou're near Auroras City Center, walking distance to a Light Rail Station and close to I-225 and Alameda Ave. It's quick and easy access to the Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Denver International Airport, downtown Denver, Denver Tech Center, and Cherry Creek.

Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600 for 2br, $700 for 3br
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions per city/county code.
Parking Details: Private garage parking, included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village at City Center have any available units?
Village at City Center has 6 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Village at City Center have?
Some of Village at City Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at City Center currently offering any rent specials?
Village at City Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at City Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at City Center is pet friendly.
Does Village at City Center offer parking?
Yes, Village at City Center offers parking.
Does Village at City Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at City Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at City Center have a pool?
Yes, Village at City Center has a pool.
Does Village at City Center have accessible units?
Yes, Village at City Center has accessible units.
Does Village at City Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village at City Center has units with dishwashers.

