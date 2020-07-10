6646 Rockglen Ave

Amenities

Beautiful Clairemont Home sits on Quiet Cul-de-sac. Completely remodeled May 2018 & features: New kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, new light fixtures, plugs & switches, subway tile showers, new vanity's, countertops, faucets, toilets, & lighting, & painted inside & out. Home sits on huge 7900 sq ft lot with large front porch and outdoor shower. Centrally located to all shopping, dining, freeways, & beaches. (Sq. ft. includes patio room).