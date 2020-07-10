All apartments in San Diego
6646 Rockglen Ave
6646 Rockglen Ave

6646 Rockglen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6646 Rockglen Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Clairemont Home sits on Quiet Cul-de-sac. Completely remodeled May 2018 & features: New kitchen cabinets, Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, new light fixtures, plugs & switches, subway tile showers, new vanity's, countertops, faucets, toilets, & lighting, & painted inside & out. Home sits on huge 7900 sq ft lot with large front porch and outdoor shower. Centrally located to all shopping, dining, freeways, & beaches. (Sq. ft. includes patio room).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6646 Rockglen Ave have any available units?
6646 Rockglen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6646 Rockglen Ave have?
Some of 6646 Rockglen Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6646 Rockglen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6646 Rockglen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6646 Rockglen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6646 Rockglen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6646 Rockglen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6646 Rockglen Ave offers parking.
Does 6646 Rockglen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6646 Rockglen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6646 Rockglen Ave have a pool?
No, 6646 Rockglen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6646 Rockglen Ave have accessible units?
No, 6646 Rockglen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6646 Rockglen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6646 Rockglen Ave has units with dishwashers.

