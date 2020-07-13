All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Olympus Corsair

Open Now until 6pm
8583 Aero Dr · (619) 356-2239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Make Olympus Corsair HOME and receive up to two weeks FREE on select units. Limited time offer and exclusions apply.
Location

8583 Aero Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2065 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,992

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 3028 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2081 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Unit 1043 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,636

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 3113 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,649

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Olympus Corsair.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
fire pit
game room
golf room
green community
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
smoke-free community
Experience lavish living at Olympus Corsair, where superior class and unmatched convenience come standard in our exquisite San Diego apartments. Take advantage of a prime location near the city's leading restaurants, dining, entertainment, and attractions while enjoying an impressive collection of resort-style amenities at home. Soak up the sun by our beautiful sparkling pool or host gatherings in our expansive outdoor social spaces. Our coveted apartments in San Diego were expertly crafted with premium design features and contemporary conveniences to compliment your unique lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant.
Deposit: $500 security deposit on approved credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions (see property website). No costs for small/caged animals. Fees and restrictions waived for documented service/ESA animals.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Valet parking option available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Assigned: paid. Assigned Parking $50/space.
Storage Details: Additional Storage with each Apartment Home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Olympus Corsair have any available units?
Olympus Corsair has 24 units available starting at $1,988 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Olympus Corsair have?
Some of Olympus Corsair's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Olympus Corsair currently offering any rent specials?
Olympus Corsair is offering the following rent specials: Make Olympus Corsair HOME and receive up to two weeks FREE on select units. Limited time offer and exclusions apply.
Is Olympus Corsair pet-friendly?
Yes, Olympus Corsair is pet friendly.
Does Olympus Corsair offer parking?
Yes, Olympus Corsair offers parking.
Does Olympus Corsair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Olympus Corsair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Olympus Corsair have a pool?
Yes, Olympus Corsair has a pool.
Does Olympus Corsair have accessible units?
Yes, Olympus Corsair has accessible units.
Does Olympus Corsair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Olympus Corsair has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Olympus Corsair?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

