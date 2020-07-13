Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area elevator 24hr gym playground pool hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging carport cc payments coffee bar community garden e-payments fire pit game room golf room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table putting green smoke-free community

Experience lavish living at Olympus Corsair, where superior class and unmatched convenience come standard in our exquisite San Diego apartments. Take advantage of a prime location near the city's leading restaurants, dining, entertainment, and attractions while enjoying an impressive collection of resort-style amenities at home. Soak up the sun by our beautiful sparkling pool or host gatherings in our expansive outdoor social spaces. Our coveted apartments in San Diego were expertly crafted with premium design features and contemporary conveniences to compliment your unique lifestyle.