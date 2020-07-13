Olympus Corsair

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant.
Deposit: $500 security deposit on approved credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions (see property website). No costs for small/caged animals. Fees and restrictions waived for documented service/ESA animals.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Valet parking option available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Assigned: paid. Assigned Parking $50/space.
Storage Details: Additional Storage with each Apartment Home