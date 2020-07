Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly yoga cats allowed

Rising 23 stories above the San Diego skyline, K1 boasts the perfect downtown location offering convenient access to the Ballpark, East Village, Gaslamp, Downtown and Bayfront neighborhoods. From trendy restaurants and bistros to sports at Petco Park and limitless shopping and entertainment opportunities, residents will enjoy it all at their doorstep. New residents to our community will be able to choose urban lofts, one or two-bedroom homes which feature open gourmet kitchens with polished quartz counter tops and full-height back splash, stainless-steel appliance package, wood plank flooring and expansive double and triple-paned windows to maximize light, views, sound attenuation and energy-efficiency in every residence. No matter how you spend your days or what you're in the mood for, K1 has the special touches that speak to every personality and lifestyle. Currently under construction, K1 is expected to open its doors for leasing in Summer 2019. Stay tuned for updates.