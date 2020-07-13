All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like The Casas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
The Casas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

The Casas

Open Now until 6pm
10802-B Camino Ruiz · (858) 212-0126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 Off First Month's Rent
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10802-B Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8392-43 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,763

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 8516-90 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,792

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit 10990-E · Avail. now

$1,797

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10862-H · Avail. Aug 17

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 8380-57 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 8443-86 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Casas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Available San Diego, California apartments have never been easier to find. Located in the heart of Mira Mesa, The Casas Apartments has everything you need. Its ideal location places you just minutes away from I-15, fine dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. The Casas Apartments also provides easy access to Mira Mesa Community Park as well as access to public transportation. Living in Casas Apartments does not get any better than this.

Choose from a variety of spacious one or two bedroom floor plans offered at Casas Apartments. If you're looking for generously sized floor plans, a variety of locations and maximum convenience, then look no further than The Casas Apartments. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community features are second to none. Not only does our community have the basic amenities like air conditioning, carpeted flooring and ceiling fans, but it also includes spacious patios, large master bedrooms, plenty of storage and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Casas have any available units?
The Casas has 25 units available starting at $1,763 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Casas have?
Some of The Casas's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Casas currently offering any rent specials?
The Casas is offering the following rent specials: $500 Off First Month's Rent
Is The Casas pet-friendly?
Yes, The Casas is pet friendly.
Does The Casas offer parking?
Yes, The Casas offers parking.
Does The Casas have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Casas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Casas have a pool?
Yes, The Casas has a pool.
Does The Casas have accessible units?
Yes, The Casas has accessible units.
Does The Casas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Casas has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Casas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity