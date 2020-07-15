All apartments in San Diego
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM

Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments

8843 Villa La Jolla Drive · (602) 223-1261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Two Months Free with Move-in on or before 7/31/20 with a 12 or 13 Month Lease.
Location

8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have any available units?
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have?
Some of Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free with Move-in on or before 7/31/20 with a 12 or 13 Month Lease.
Is Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments offer parking?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.

