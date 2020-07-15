Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:05 AM
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
·
(602) 223-1261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Two Months Free with Move-in on or before 7/31/20 with a 12 or 13 Month Lease.
Location
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 23 · Avail. now
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft
Unit 15 · Avail. now
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft
Unit 19 · Avail. now
$1,995
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft
See 5+ more
See all Floor Plans
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments.
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have any available units?
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have?
Some of Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Two Months Free with Move-in on or before 7/31/20 with a 12 or 13 Month Lease.
Is Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments offer parking?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
