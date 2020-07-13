Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed on-site laundry

Finding available San Diego, California Apartments has just gotten even easier. Situated in a beautiful park-like setting, Navajo Bluffs is a quiet and comfortable community. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to fine shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Navajo Bluffs also provides easy access to major freeways for all your commuting needs. Whatever you pleasure, Navajo Bluffs is conveniently close. Living in San Diego does not get any better than this. At Navajo Bluffs, we know you’ll be pleased with the spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that we offer.



Each apartment home features a fully equipped kitchen with frost-free refrigerator, plush carpeting and abundant closet space. You will love making Navajo Bluffs your home. Take a leisurely stroll around our attractively landscaped grounds or enjoy a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool – it’s all here for your comfort and peace of mind. Cats are also welcome upon approval. At Navajo Bluffs, our excellent s