Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Navajo Bluffs

Open Now until 6pm
6575 Jaffe Ct · (619) 202-8768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 53-08 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 53-03 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Unit 57-10 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 77-10 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,592

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 95-08 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 87-04 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Navajo Bluffs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
on-site laundry
Finding available San Diego, California Apartments has just gotten even easier. Situated in a beautiful park-like setting, Navajo Bluffs is a quiet and comfortable community. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to fine shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Navajo Bluffs also provides easy access to major freeways for all your commuting needs. Whatever you pleasure, Navajo Bluffs is conveniently close. Living in San Diego does not get any better than this. At Navajo Bluffs, we know you’ll be pleased with the spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that we offer.

Each apartment home features a fully equipped kitchen with frost-free refrigerator, plush carpeting and abundant closet space. You will love making Navajo Bluffs your home. Take a leisurely stroll around our attractively landscaped grounds or enjoy a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool – it’s all here for your comfort and peace of mind. Cats are also welcome upon approval. At Navajo Bluffs, our excellent s

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Navajo Bluffs have any available units?
Navajo Bluffs has 12 units available starting at $1,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Navajo Bluffs have?
Some of Navajo Bluffs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Navajo Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Navajo Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Navajo Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Navajo Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Navajo Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Navajo Bluffs offers parking.
Does Navajo Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Navajo Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Navajo Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, Navajo Bluffs has a pool.
Does Navajo Bluffs have accessible units?
No, Navajo Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does Navajo Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Navajo Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
