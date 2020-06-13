/
/
winter gardens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM
197 Apartments for rent in Winter Gardens, CA📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9727 Winter Gardens Blvd. #88
9727 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
632 sqft
1 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo; 2nd floor unit located in Lakeside. Within minutes to local parks, schools, shopping, dining and public transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.
1 of 13
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Gardens
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bostonia
1 Unit Available
745 E Bradley #12
745 E Bradley Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
550 sqft
Great value in gated community! - This open and inviting upstairs condo has fresh paint, new luxury vinyl plank in living areas, and recently refinished kitchen countertops and bathroom vanity.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
1 of 18
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Gardens
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,573
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfortability and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee CA offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
El Cajon
3 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
750 sqft
Recently renovated community. Access to I-8 and I-67 and public transportation. Smoke-free community. Updated kitchens with granite countertops, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. On-site parking and grill area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Anza Manor
322 S Anza St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from convenient shopping and award-winning schools. Units feature bathtubs, fully equipped kitchens, and wood-style flooring. Community is landscaped and has a picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
A beautiful community that's tucked away from the busy city. Updated interiors offer granite countertops, updated appliances and spacious layouts. On-site parking provided. Laundry facilities available. Grill area provided.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
363 Van Houten Ave. #C
363 Van Houten Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
974 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Apartment on 2nd Floor in El Cajon - Single story apartment; 2nd floor unit located in El Cajon This unit has newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Winter Gardens rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,120.
Some of the colleges located in the Winter Gardens area include University of California-San Diego, San Diego City College, Palomar College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Winter Gardens from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA