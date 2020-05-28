All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6622 Radcliffe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6622 Radcliffe Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6622 Radcliffe Dr

6622 Radcliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6622 Radcliffe Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful renovated West End single level home with 3 bedrooms + office & 2 baths in University City. Huge living room & dining room, bay windows, wood, tile & carpet flooring, smoothed ceilings with ceiling fans, crown molding throughout, travertine fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless steel frig, gas double range, dishwasher, microwave hood & built-in wine fridge. Large, fenced side & rear yard. You'll love the French doors which open onto deck and enclosed patio/family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have any available units?
6622 Radcliffe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have?
Some of 6622 Radcliffe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6622 Radcliffe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6622 Radcliffe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6622 Radcliffe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6622 Radcliffe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6622 Radcliffe Dr offers parking.
Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6622 Radcliffe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have a pool?
No, 6622 Radcliffe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have accessible units?
No, 6622 Radcliffe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6622 Radcliffe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6622 Radcliffe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University