6622 Radcliffe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful renovated West End single level home with 3 bedrooms + office & 2 baths in University City. Huge living room & dining room, bay windows, wood, tile & carpet flooring, smoothed ceilings with ceiling fans, crown molding throughout, travertine fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinetry, stainless steel frig, gas double range, dishwasher, microwave hood & built-in wine fridge. Large, fenced side & rear yard. You'll love the French doors which open onto deck and enclosed patio/family room.