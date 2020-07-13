All apartments in San Diego
Jefferson at Carmel Mountain
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:59 PM

Jefferson at Carmel Mountain

Open Now until 6pm
11832 Stoney Peak Dr · (619) 202-8258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11832 Stoney Peak Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson at Carmel Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
carport
green community
hot tub
internet access
Here at Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch the view from the top looks good. Enjoy a home located in the heart of the prestigious, mater-planned Carmel Mountain Ranch community and Poway Unified School District. Discover our traditional architectural style, contemporary interiors, and beautiful landscaping. Revel in the resort-style amenities, including a sparkling pool and gazebo with fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center and media room with movie theater. Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch is a refreshing blend of nature, community, and luxury for those who expect only the finest in apartment living. Come home and enjoy a lifestyle for those who feel they've earned the view from the top!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per application
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have any available units?
Jefferson at Carmel Mountain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have?
Some of Jefferson at Carmel Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson at Carmel Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson at Carmel Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jefferson at Carmel Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain offers parking.
Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain has a pool.
Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have accessible units?
No, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson at Carmel Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson at Carmel Mountain has units with dishwashers.
