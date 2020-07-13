Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center carport green community hot tub internet access

Here at Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch the view from the top looks good. Enjoy a home located in the heart of the prestigious, mater-planned Carmel Mountain Ranch community and Poway Unified School District. Discover our traditional architectural style, contemporary interiors, and beautiful landscaping. Revel in the resort-style amenities, including a sparkling pool and gazebo with fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center and media room with movie theater. Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch is a refreshing blend of nature, community, and luxury for those who expect only the finest in apartment living. Come home and enjoy a lifestyle for those who feel they've earned the view from the top!