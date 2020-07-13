Amenities
Here at Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch the view from the top looks good. Enjoy a home located in the heart of the prestigious, mater-planned Carmel Mountain Ranch community and Poway Unified School District. Discover our traditional architectural style, contemporary interiors, and beautiful landscaping. Revel in the resort-style amenities, including a sparkling pool and gazebo with fire pit, a state-of-the-art fitness center and media room with movie theater. Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch is a refreshing blend of nature, community, and luxury for those who expect only the finest in apartment living. Come home and enjoy a lifestyle for those who feel they've earned the view from the top!