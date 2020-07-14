All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Mesa Village

11355 Zapata Ave · (858) 239-0138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy 6 WEEKS FREE RENT on select units. Call today for more details!
Location

11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 095 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 020 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Unit 096 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 006 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 012 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 011 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mesa Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
accessible
24hr laundry
business center
Welcome to the Hidden Gem of Mira Mesa, The Mesa Village Apartment Community, where an urban lifestyle and luxury blend to offer you a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers you a world of convenience both on and off the property. Commuting is made easy with nearby access to major highways.

Escape to your own oasis within one of our spacious one or two-bedroom floor plans. Once inside you will be met with updated kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and a balcony or patio for soaking in the California sun. Enjoy the conveniences our apartment homes offer such as dishwashers, central air conditioning, and in selected homes, washer & dryers. At Mesa Village, residents enjoy a lifestyle that exceeds expectations. Our pet-friendly community caters to a range of activities and luxuries. Take relaxation to a boiling point in our bubbling hot tub or cool off in our sparkling resort-style pool while enjoying a nice BBQ meal in our newly installed grill. From the co

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 month leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 30 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mesa Village have any available units?
Mesa Village has 6 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mesa Village have?
Some of Mesa Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mesa Village currently offering any rent specials?
Mesa Village is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy 6 WEEKS FREE RENT on select units. Call today for more details!
Is Mesa Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Mesa Village is pet friendly.
Does Mesa Village offer parking?
Yes, Mesa Village offers parking.
Does Mesa Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mesa Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mesa Village have a pool?
Yes, Mesa Village has a pool.
Does Mesa Village have accessible units?
Yes, Mesa Village has accessible units.
Does Mesa Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mesa Village has units with dishwashers.

