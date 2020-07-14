Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub accessible 24hr laundry business center

Welcome to the Hidden Gem of Mira Mesa, The Mesa Village Apartment Community, where an urban lifestyle and luxury blend to offer you a wonderful place to call home. Our community offers you a world of convenience both on and off the property. Commuting is made easy with nearby access to major highways.



Escape to your own oasis within one of our spacious one or two-bedroom floor plans. Once inside you will be met with updated kitchens and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and a balcony or patio for soaking in the California sun. Enjoy the conveniences our apartment homes offer such as dishwashers, central air conditioning, and in selected homes, washer & dryers. At Mesa Village, residents enjoy a lifestyle that exceeds expectations. Our pet-friendly community caters to a range of activities and luxuries. Take relaxation to a boiling point in our bubbling hot tub or cool off in our sparkling resort-style pool while enjoying a nice BBQ meal in our newly installed grill. From the co