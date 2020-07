Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub internet access

Mira Bella features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors. Featuring all new premium finishes including brand new GE(R) ENERGY STAR(R) stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, shaker-style cabinets and hardwood-style flooring. At Mira Bella Apartments, you'll enjoy state-of-the-art features and amenities wrapped in style and set in the heart of the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego. Located in the San Diego Unified School District and just a 15 minute walk to Rady Children's Hospital and Sharp Memorial.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant today!