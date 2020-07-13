Chateau Vue Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry

Our smaller, quiet community sits nestled in Tecolote Canyon at the top of Bay Park just off Clairemont Drive. Located close to the freeway, shopping, and the great restaurants in this special area. Walking distance to Mission Bay and just minutes to SeaWorld and the beaches. Our apartments feature spacious floor plans that have been upgraded with stainless and nickel fixtures, newer carpet, and designer ceiling fans. Large kitchens with built-in gas ovens. Some of our great apartments feature ocean views from over-sized windows.