Chateau Vue Apartments

2920 Clairemont Dr #14 · (619) 202-8146
Location

2920 Clairemont Dr #14, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath-1

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms/ 2 Bath-1

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chateau Vue Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
Our smaller, quiet community sits nestled in Tecolote Canyon at the top of Bay Park just off Clairemont Drive. Located close to the freeway, shopping, and the great restaurants in this special area. Walking distance to Mission Bay and just minutes to SeaWorld and the beaches. Our apartments feature spacious floor plans that have been upgraded with stainless and nickel fixtures, newer carpet, and designer ceiling fans. Large kitchens with built-in gas ovens. Some of our great apartments feature ocean views from over-sized windows.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per application
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per cat
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chateau Vue Apartments have any available units?
Chateau Vue Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,895 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Chateau Vue Apartments have?
Some of Chateau Vue Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chateau Vue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chateau Vue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chateau Vue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chateau Vue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chateau Vue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chateau Vue Apartments offers parking.
Does Chateau Vue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chateau Vue Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chateau Vue Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chateau Vue Apartments has a pool.
Does Chateau Vue Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chateau Vue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chateau Vue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chateau Vue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
