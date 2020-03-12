Rent Calculator
4303 Del Mar Ave
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:06 AM
4303 Del Mar Ave
4303 Del Mar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4303 Del Mar Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large corner lot in nice neighborhood within walking distance of schools. My tenants have loved the location, the house and stay a long time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave have any available units?
4303 Del Mar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4303 Del Mar Ave have?
Some of 4303 Del Mar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4303 Del Mar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Del Mar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Del Mar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Del Mar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Del Mar Ave offers parking.
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4303 Del Mar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave have a pool?
No, 4303 Del Mar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave have accessible units?
No, 4303 Del Mar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Del Mar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Del Mar Ave has units with dishwashers.
