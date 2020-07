Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub bbq/grill internet access key fob access package receiving

Del Mar Ridge is conveniently located in the heart of Carmel Valley, putting you within walking distance of nearby shopping and dining. Our community features fantastic finishes, in-home washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a variety of amenities. Whether you're working out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, catching some rays by our heated swimming pool, or leaving the car in our underground parking garage as you walk to meet friends for dinner, you'll love calling Pet Friendly Del Mar Ridge home.