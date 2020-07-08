Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community pool table smoke-free community

Located just outside the hustle and bustle of San Diego, our pet-friendly apartments in Mira Mesa, CA are designed to enrich your modern lifestyle. Offering upscale amenities, superb community, and a prime location Sofi Westview will be your last stop when finding your new apartment home. Each of our luxury apartment homes features stylish grand entries and abundant natural light. Feel refreshed when you step into your new home with an over-sized patio and relaxing spa bath.Get the chance to live in our one, two or three bedroom apartments in Mira Mesa CA, and you'll find that the upscale feature of our outdoor areas extend to the indoors as well. So search no further and let Sofi Westview be your choice for luxury living. Schedule a tour today to discover your new place of residence!