Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

SOFI Westview

Open Now until 6pm
11760 Westview Pkwy · (858) 213-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 1099 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,422

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 1083 · Avail. now

$2,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 1167 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1327 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from SOFI Westview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
pool table
smoke-free community
Located just outside the hustle and bustle of San Diego, our pet-friendly apartments in Mira Mesa, CA are designed to enrich your modern lifestyle. Offering upscale amenities, superb community, and a prime location Sofi Westview will be your last stop when finding your new apartment home. Each of our luxury apartment homes features stylish grand entries and abundant natural light. Feel refreshed when you step into your new home with an over-sized patio and relaxing spa bath.Get the chance to live in our one, two or three bedroom apartments in Mira Mesa CA, and you'll find that the upscale feature of our outdoor areas extend to the indoors as well. So search no further and let Sofi Westview be your choice for luxury living. Schedule a tour today to discover your new place of residence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does SOFI Westview have any available units?
SOFI Westview has 12 units available starting at $2,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does SOFI Westview have?
Some of SOFI Westview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is SOFI Westview currently offering any rent specials?
SOFI Westview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is SOFI Westview pet-friendly?
Yes, SOFI Westview is pet friendly.
Does SOFI Westview offer parking?
Yes, SOFI Westview offers parking.
Does SOFI Westview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, SOFI Westview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does SOFI Westview have a pool?
Yes, SOFI Westview has a pool.
Does SOFI Westview have accessible units?
No, SOFI Westview does not have accessible units.
Does SOFI Westview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, SOFI Westview has units with dishwashers.
