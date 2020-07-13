All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

La Jolla Crossroads

9085 University City · (858) 683-6692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Location

9085 University City, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Panzano-1

$1,975

Studio · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Panzano-2

$2,175

Studio · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

1 Bedroom

Chianti-1

$2,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Medici-1

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Medici-2

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Siena-1

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Firenze-1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Firenze-2

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Castello-1

$3,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Castello-2

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Castello with Mezzanine-1

$4,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1639 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from La Jolla Crossroads.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
garage
pool
gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
smoke-free community
If you are looking for a new home and are considering La Jolla Crossroads, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

Self-Guided Tours:
As of today, we are only offering self-guided tours. Call or email us to schedule your appointment today!

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.

Welcome to La Jolla Crossroads, the pinnacle of luxury and convenience in UTC. Set in the heart of University Town Center, La Jolla Crossroads redefines apartment living and reveals the ultimate amenities for your work-live-play lifestyle.

La Jolla Crossroads features highly-appointed, spacious studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury rentals for lease! We offer our residents a unique lifestyle of ultimate accessibility with a deli, dry cleaners, hair salon and flower shop located just a few steps away from your front door. Enjoy a tasteful blend of architectural details, flowing fountains, draping flowers, and unprecedented collection of contemporary art.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $700 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Resitriction
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

