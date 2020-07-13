Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator garage pool gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard e-payments game room guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving playground pool table racquetball court sauna smoke-free community

If you are looking for a new home and are considering La Jolla Crossroads, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.



Self-Guided Tours:

As of today, we are only offering self-guided tours. Call or email us to schedule your appointment today!



We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.



Welcome to La Jolla Crossroads, the pinnacle of luxury and convenience in UTC. Set in the heart of University Town Center, La Jolla Crossroads redefines apartment living and reveals the ultimate amenities for your work-live-play lifestyle.



La Jolla Crossroads features highly-appointed, spacious studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury rentals for lease! We offer our residents a unique lifestyle of ultimate accessibility with a deli, dry cleaners, hair salon and flower shop located just a few steps away from your front door. Enjoy a tasteful blend of architectural details, flowing fountains, draping flowers, and unprecedented collection of contemporary art.