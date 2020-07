Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub fireplace garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving bbq/grill internet access media room

Market Street Village Apartments is located in the convenient yet trendy East Village of Downtown San Diego. Spoil yourself with the convenience of great shopping, nightlife, and restaurants nearby. Market Street Village Apartments include in-home washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Relax by the outdoor fireplace on our rooftop deck or check out our fitness center with free weights and cardio machines. When you're looking for a home that is just right for you, come to Market Street Village Apartments.