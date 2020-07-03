Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed bike storage e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Elan Coco Palms Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the west coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The gated community offers spacious studios and one and two bedroom two bath floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, dishwasher, designated dining room, accommodating living room, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, sparkling pool, relaxing spa, BBQ, patio tables & chairs, lounge chairs, on-site laundry facility, business center, recreation room with flat screen, hi-tech fitness center, bike store room, covered and assigned parking, and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Coco Palms welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan CoCo Palms and enjoy easy living!