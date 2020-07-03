All apartments in San Diego
Elan Coco Palms

4975 Del Monte Avenue · (850) 306-4168
Location

4975 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Coco Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Elan Coco Palms Apartment Homes for rent in Ocean Beach, CA is a small beach community located in one of San Diego's most relaxing places. While residing with us, you can go to the beach, of course, or shop on Newport Avenue. The year round sunshine allows for year round attractions. Visit the longest pier on the west coast, The Ocean Beach Pier, or enjoy the vast collection of antique stores, bars, and restaurants. This community is known for its unique neighborhoods, beautiful parks, playgrounds and sports fields.The gated community offers spacious studios and one and two bedroom two bath floor plans with fully equipped kitchen, dishwasher, designated dining room, accommodating living room, satin nickel plated ceiling fans, mirror panel closet doors and complimentary accent wall. The community also boasts a lush landscaping, sparkling pool, relaxing spa, BBQ, patio tables & chairs, lounge chairs, on-site laundry facility, business center, recreation room with flat screen, hi-tech fitness center, bike store room, covered and assigned parking, and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Coco Palms welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Whether you want to visit our sandy beaches, explore the walking trails, or dine at the local restaurants, your possibilities are endless. We provide easy access to the Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 for your commuting needs. For your convenience, Robb Field, Downtown San Diego, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp Quarter, Seaport Village, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo are just minutes away. Come home to Elan CoCo Palms and enjoy easy living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Assigned Lot: 1 included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Coco Palms have any available units?
Elan Coco Palms has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Coco Palms have?
Some of Elan Coco Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Coco Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Coco Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Coco Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Coco Palms is pet friendly.
Does Elan Coco Palms offer parking?
Yes, Elan Coco Palms offers parking.
Does Elan Coco Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Coco Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Coco Palms have a pool?
Yes, Elan Coco Palms has a pool.
Does Elan Coco Palms have accessible units?
No, Elan Coco Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Elan Coco Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Coco Palms has units with dishwashers.
