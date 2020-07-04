All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

3923 Hortensia Street

3923 Hortensia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3923 Hortensia Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Quaint 2 bedroom cottage in the heart of Old Town. This detached cottage has been recently upgraded with new flooring, refinished cabinets, large stainless steel fridge, stackable washer/dryer in unit and updated bathroom. Small yard offers a private space for outdoor dining, BBQ or space for your own garden. One assigned parking spot included.

Ideally located in Old Town, walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy access to the 5 freeway. Close to it all but this quiet community offers a place to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day.

Available now to qualified applicant with positive credit history and steady income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Hortensia Street have any available units?
3923 Hortensia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Hortensia Street have?
Some of 3923 Hortensia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Hortensia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Hortensia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Hortensia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Hortensia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Hortensia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Hortensia Street offers parking.
Does 3923 Hortensia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3923 Hortensia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Hortensia Street have a pool?
No, 3923 Hortensia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Hortensia Street have accessible units?
No, 3923 Hortensia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Hortensia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 Hortensia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

