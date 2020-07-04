3923 Hortensia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Quaint 2 bedroom cottage in the heart of Old Town. This detached cottage has been recently upgraded with new flooring, refinished cabinets, large stainless steel fridge, stackable washer/dryer in unit and updated bathroom. Small yard offers a private space for outdoor dining, BBQ or space for your own garden. One assigned parking spot included.



Ideally located in Old Town, walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy access to the 5 freeway. Close to it all but this quiet community offers a place to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day.



Available now to qualified applicant with positive credit history and steady income.