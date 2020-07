Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub cable included carpet hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool hot tub package receiving tennis court volleyball court dog park game room pool table bbq/grill bike storage internet access sauna

Located in the Rancho Penasquitos area of San Diego, Montierra Apartments offers apartments featuring very spacious floor plans, full-size washer/dryers and more. Residents enjoy easy access to I-15 and 56 Freeways to Torrey Pines, La Jolla and Pacific Beach. Our community borders the Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve with access to an abundance of outdoor activities, such as hiking and bike trails.