All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Arrive Mission Valley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Arrive Mission Valley
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

Arrive Mission Valley

5395 Napa St · (619) 304-2127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! --- Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! Call or visit us to get the special code!
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5395 Napa St, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C105 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit C231 · Avail. now

$2,344

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit C241 · Avail. now

$2,784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1215 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C437 · Avail. now

$2,634

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit B212 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Unit C216 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,714

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive Mission Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
game room
media room
package receiving
pool table
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Mission Valley, located in the center of beautiful San Diego, provides easy access to I-5 and 8 freeways, San Diego State University, and some of the area's most exciting entertainment venues and fine dining restaurants. Don't worry about transportation because the trolley station is just around the corner, making it even easier to visit some of San Diego's most popular destinations and California's beautiful coastline. Arrive Mission Valley offers numerous accommodation options such as spacious one bedrooms, multiple two bedroom floorplans, and hard to find three bedroom apartment homes. Each home includes renovated interiors with refrigerators, dishwashers, and private patios. Residents are invited to relax by the pool and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. Arrive is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $99 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Underground Parking: Included in lease, Surface Lot: $50/month.
Storage Details: $25-$50/month: Size Varies
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arrive Mission Valley have any available units?
Arrive Mission Valley has 9 units available starting at $2,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive Mission Valley have?
Some of Arrive Mission Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive Mission Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive Mission Valley is offering the following rent specials: Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! --- Welcome Home! Your Application Fees Are On Us! Call or visit us to get the special code!
Is Arrive Mission Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley is pet friendly.
Does Arrive Mission Valley offer parking?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley offers parking.
Does Arrive Mission Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive Mission Valley have a pool?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley has a pool.
Does Arrive Mission Valley have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley has accessible units.
Does Arrive Mission Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive Mission Valley has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Arrive Mission Valley?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity