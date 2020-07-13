All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Westbrook Apartments

7134 Schilling Ave · (858) 216-2140
Location

7134 Schilling Ave, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 37 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 69 · Avail. now

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 46 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 80 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westbrook Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
extra storage
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
concierge
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
carport
Practicality, simplicity, and convenience — all rolled into one.

Centrally located, Westbrook is close to everywhere you need to be, yet cozy enough that your neighbors will know you by name.

An easy drive to MCAS Miramar, the Sorrento Valley Tech Center, University Towne Center, Sorrento Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Downtown San Diego and Lake Miramar, work is just as convenient as play. Speaking of play: stroll down the hill after work to delicious international eateries, local breweries, and even a climbing gym. Or get your workout in at home.
Every season brings something to look forward to (yes, San Diego does have seasons! But maybe not the kind you’re used to.) Summers beckon long, relaxing soaks in the pool, followed by sunset barbeques with friends and family. Winters are spent curled up by a cozy gas fireplace, in your favorite pajamas fresh from the dryer (little details, like your own washer and dryer, really do make all the difference.)

Make yourself at home at Westbrook Apartmen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Westbrook Apartments have any available units?
Westbrook Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Westbrook Apartments have?
Some of Westbrook Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westbrook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Westbrook Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westbrook Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Westbrook Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments offers parking.
Does Westbrook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westbrook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments has a pool.
Does Westbrook Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments has accessible units.
Does Westbrook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westbrook Apartments has units with dishwashers.

