Westbrook Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible concierge gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub carport

Practicality, simplicity, and convenience — all rolled into one.



Centrally located, Westbrook is close to everywhere you need to be, yet cozy enough that your neighbors will know you by name.



An easy drive to MCAS Miramar, the Sorrento Valley Tech Center, University Towne Center, Sorrento Mesa, Kearny Mesa, Downtown San Diego and Lake Miramar, work is just as convenient as play. Speaking of play: stroll down the hill after work to delicious international eateries, local breweries, and even a climbing gym. Or get your workout in at home.

Every season brings something to look forward to (yes, San Diego does have seasons! But maybe not the kind you’re used to.) Summers beckon long, relaxing soaks in the pool, followed by sunset barbeques with friends and family. Winters are spent curled up by a cozy gas fireplace, in your favorite pajamas fresh from the dryer (little details, like your own washer and dryer, really do make all the difference.)



Make yourself at home at Westbrook Apartmen