Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:25 AM

3539 Sandcastle

3539 Sandcastle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3539 Sandcastle Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Call Dean 760 518-8833 Near I-8 and I-5. Close to public transportation, Sports Arena, Liberty Station, Beaches and Bays. 4 Bedroom 4 Bath, 2 car garage, Fireplace, Covered Patio, Full size Washer/Dryer, Heated Community POOL/SPA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Sandcastle have any available units?
3539 Sandcastle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Sandcastle have?
Some of 3539 Sandcastle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Sandcastle currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Sandcastle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Sandcastle pet-friendly?
No, 3539 Sandcastle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3539 Sandcastle offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Sandcastle offers parking.
Does 3539 Sandcastle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3539 Sandcastle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Sandcastle have a pool?
Yes, 3539 Sandcastle has a pool.
Does 3539 Sandcastle have accessible units?
No, 3539 Sandcastle does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Sandcastle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3539 Sandcastle has units with dishwashers.

