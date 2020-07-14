All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

Mission Hills Commons

4021 Falcon St · (619) 492-7332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4021 Falcon St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0105 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Hills Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes plus lofts for rent in San Diego, CA, offer the best charming feature and spacious apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Mission Hills. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It started with interiors that feature a spacious walk-in closet, central air conditioning and heat, and washer and dryer. We also provide gated underground parking garage, courtesy patrol, and fitness center. There is a lot to love about living in the Mission Hill neighborhood that offers an on-site Starbucks, and is minutes to trendy restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350-$1000
limit: 2
rent: $30-$100
restrictions: Weight Limit: 35 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit, assigned: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Hills Commons have any available units?
Mission Hills Commons has 2 units available starting at $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Hills Commons have?
Some of Mission Hills Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Hills Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Hills Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Hills Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Hills Commons is pet friendly.
Does Mission Hills Commons offer parking?
Yes, Mission Hills Commons offers parking.
Does Mission Hills Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Hills Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Hills Commons have a pool?
No, Mission Hills Commons does not have a pool.
Does Mission Hills Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Mission Hills Commons has accessible units.
Does Mission Hills Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Hills Commons has units with dishwashers.
