Mission Hills Commons

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly

Located In the heart of the historic neighborhood of Mission Hills, near vibrant downtown San Diego, this extraordinary enclave of apartment homes and lofts offer convenience and style. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes plus lofts for rent in San Diego, CA, offer the best charming feature and spacious apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Mission Hills. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It started with interiors that feature a spacious walk-in closet, central air conditioning and heat, and washer and dryer. We also provide gated underground parking garage, courtesy patrol, and fitness center. There is a lot to love about living in the Mission Hill neighborhood that offers an on-site Starbucks, and is minutes to trendy restaurants and entertainment.